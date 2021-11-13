The end of an era: Honda Fit to be discontinued in Brazil

After the Fiat Idea’s retirement, the Honda Fit was the last of the cars considered to be minivans, burly vehicles, with great interior space and designed for large families. Behold, not even the Japanese model, successful in sales and with a loyal slice of customers, managed to survive the onslaught of SUVs and will be another car out of line in 2021. In its place, Honda is preparing two great news: the new Honda City hatch and sedan.

Honda is modifying its product line in Brazil and bringing the new generation of Fit, launched in Japan last year, would be unfeasible. Today, that automobile is an electrified car and its price would be even higher than it is today. Therefore, the Japanese automaker will bet on the new City hatch, which will be well equipped and will receive important improvements in technology, performance and safety.

In addition, with the arrival of the new HR-V next year, which will be repositioned as a medium SUV to compete mainly with the Toyota Corolla Cross, space is being created for the creation of yet another crossover in the Honda lineup. Today, this gap is filled by the WR-V, built on the basis of the Fit, but which should also be discontinued soon.

The Honda Fit can be considered a huge Honda market success, having sold well in its three generations present here in Brazil. It is not difficult to find models with more than 200,000 km of roadway, due to their efficiency, mechanical reliability and fuel economy. The people carrier, by the way, is one of the first popular cars produced in the country to have an automatic transmission.

The new Honda City hatch and sedan hit the Brazilian market on November 23, with full coverage of the Canaltech.