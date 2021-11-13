The Enemy – PS5: Sony to further reduce console production, says Bloomberg

If it’s already hard to find one PlayStation 5 in stock anywhere in the world, things are only going to get more complicated soon: according to a report in Bloomberg, Sony has lowered the production estimate for the next-generation console due to missing component issues and logistics and distribution issues.

The company previously estimated that 16 million units of the video game would be manufactured by the end of the fiscal year, which ends on March 31. Now, however, Sony has re-evaluated the forecast, and the number has been reduced to 15 million units.

Last month, Sony’s CFO, Hiroki Totoki, stated that logistics and supply problems have become even more complicated to solve in recent times. As a result, the company’s previous outlook of 14.8 million sales becomes much more remote, sources at Bloomberg indicate.

(Interestingly, Totoki himself had previously said that the company would have “enough consoles” in the midst of the crisis)

While the PS5 is still a global consumer desire item, inventory limitations are already reflected in the console’s sales: after reaching 10 million sales in record time, its July-September numbers put it slightly below the PS4’s pace during the same period in its life cycle.

Sought by Bloomberg, Sony did not comment on the report.

The semiconductor crisis has already affected the gaming and technology industry (and much more) for over a year, and is not set to end. The lack of manufacturing components affects from extremely specialized chips to basic transistors, but essential for the manufacture of products.

This, together with the global supply crisis boosted by COVID-19, only reinforces that production problems are far from over, with companies like Intel even estimating that the flow will only normalize in 2023.

And, it is worth noting, previously these same companies indicated that normalization would take place in 2022.