the latest news from Flamengo

With no time to rest after the victory over Bahia last Thursday, Flamengo is at full speed in the marathon of games that will lie ahead in November. He pays attention to everything that was featured in the Gávea team on the eve of another holiday.

Flamengo: Renato Gaúcho sends a message to Atlético-MG after winning the Brasileirão

Still alive in the race for the title, coach Renato Gaúcho promised that his teammates will fight until the end for the title of the Brasileirão, even with remote chances. At the post-game press conference against Bahia, the commander sent a message.

“We are not giving up on Brasileirão, we are fighting. I told you that, as long as we have mathematical chances, we will fight for the Brazilian Nationals. But let’s not be stupid, we’ll fight for the Brazilian Nationals with intelligence”, commented the Flamengo coach.

Gabigol drives Flamengo fans crazy when he sings a song: “You know how to win our heart”

Striker Gabigol stole the show in one of the moments in the duel against Bahia, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. While waiting for authorization to put the ball back in play, shirt 9 rocked a corner of Flamengo along with the fans, and was later praised for his posture.

Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, mocks the commentator’s “persecution”: “I’ll give my shirt to this guy”

Under rehabilitation treatment and about to return to Flamengo’s team, midfielder De Arrascaeta mocked a statement given by journalist Fábio Sormani. On that occasion, the press professional stated that the Uruguayan is already 100% physically, but Flamengo did not want to release him to serve the national team, as there could be risks of a new problem with the athlete.

On his social networks, Arrascaeta published the excerpt said by Sormani and made fun of the situation, saying that he would give the journalist a Flamengo shirt.

“I’m going to wear my shirt as a gift to this guy one day”, wrote the Uruguayan.

Flamengo will have an important reinforcement against São Paulo for the Brasileirão

After beating Bahia, Flamengo has turned all its attention to the match against São Paulo, scheduled for Sunday (14), at Morumbi. For the match in question, coach Renato Gaúcho will have the return of midfielder Everton Ribeiro. The experienced player complied automatically after being sent off against Chape and resumes his starting position. On the other hand, the red-black will have the embezzlement of Diego Ribas, sent off in yesterday’s clash.

Journalist praises Flamengo’s titleholder: “Remains in Brazilian football”

Triggered in Flamengo’s commitment to victory against Bahia, defender David Luiz was praised by journalist Renato Maurício Prado in the post-match live at UOL Esporte. Highlighting the quality of the crimson-black defender, RMP stated that the player remains on the national stage.

“David Luiz is different, right? While Gustavo Henrique managed to take a dribble between his legs with them closed, when he divides… Only the positioning, the way he puts himself to dispute the ball, he’s left. He is here in Brazilian football” pointed out the journalist.

