The lives of poor Pompeii

New archaeological discoveries were made in a luxurious residence in the Villa de Civita Giuliana, located north of Pompeii in Italy, destroyed about two thousand years ago (79 AD) by the eruption of the volcano Vesuvius. More than the objects found inside a small room measuring 16 m2, they turned out to be fragments of the daily life of the city’s slaves. The director of the Italian Museums, Massinmo Osanna, highlights the sociological study that “will allow discovering new and interesting information about the living conditions of slaves in Pompeii and in the Roman world”.

A scientific effort has been taking place in Civita Giuliana since 2017. Before that, the city was the scene of frequent looting. The result is that a carriage and a stable with the remains of three horses have already been found. It is believed that they were also part of the servants’ quarters of the time. Now archaeologists have found three beds, ceramic vases, a wooden chest, a potty and a carriage axle. In addition to accommodating the slaves—possibly a family—the room also served as a storage room.

slave family

Two beds were 1.7 meters long and the other 1.4 meters long, made with a wooden plank. The scientists hypothesized that they belonged to two adults and a child, respectively. Inside the wooden chest were metal and fabric materials that archaeologists suggest are used for horse harnesses. The architecture was precarious with only one window for lighting and no decoration on the walls.

It is unusual for the story to be told from the perspective of the vassals. Having more accurate information on how the coexistence between classes was like can be important to explain the economy of the time. Therefore, the director of the archaeological site, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, believes it is his most important discovery as an archaeologist. “Even without the presence of great treasures, the real treasure here is the human experience, in this case of the most vulnerable members of ancient society, to which this room is a unique testimony”, he says.