The series teaser makes reference to the Hulk series

Hulk’s cousin paid tribute to his show!

Jennifer Walters, a Hulk Woman, is finally coming to the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel. The jade giant had the first teaser from his solo Disney+ series released yesterday during the Disney+ Day 2021, and he arrived bringing a beautiful reference to the series of Hulk.

The preview, which shows the first glimpses of Tatiana Maslany like the heroine, it also brought the return of Bruce Banner the Hulk. The character appears beside the protagonist at the moment she pays homage to the solo series by Golias Esmeralda. Speaking to someone who doesn’t appear in the teaser, Jennifer Walters says: “Don’t make me angry, you won’t like it when I get angry.”

For those who didn’t get the easter-egg, this phrase is a direct reference to what is said by Bruce in his classic series The incredible Hulk, 1977. In the program, the Doctor David Banner says the same line, which ended up becoming a recurring joke (or a catchphrase) with regard to Verdão.

Check out the comparison between the scenes below:

Many fans speculate that the joke is a form of Jennifer Walters breaking the fourth wall, something that made her very famous in the comics, and talking directly to the audience — which is why she could be referenced to the classic series. However, we will have to wait for the release of Hulk Woman to find out if that’s right.

According to Kevin Feige, should have around ten episodes and will have a more comic content, something that goes very well with the stories of the heroine in the comics. Hulk Woman arrives at Disney+ coming soon.

