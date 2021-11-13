The world’s largest yacht will house a luxury condominium with 39 apartments, swimming pools and a wine cellar with 10,000 labels. See photos

NEW YORK — Accompanying crystal-clear water at sea in comfort and luxury is for the pocket of few in 2024. The 39-room yacht Somnio, valued at starting at US$ 11 million, offers the best of luxury to passengers by 222 meters of the vessel.

For each resident of the six-story yacht, a gym, kitchen, gym, library and indoor and outdoor dining rooms are available, arranged in apartments between 148 m² and 603 m². Everything equals the services offered by a six-star hotel, produced by the Norwegian construction company VARD.





The spaces will be “fully customizable”, with the right decoration planned by Swedish architectural firms. The construction price is estimated at US$600 million.

The future owners of the luxury yacht will work with one of the design teams for up to three months to “decide the room settings and select the materials, furniture, lighting and artwork”.

Leisure available

In one of the yacht’s common areas, residents can enjoy a wine cellar with capacity for 10,000 bottles of the best drinks, as well as restaurants, bars and a beach club with water sports. The equally luxurious meals will be coordinated by the greatest chefs in the world.

Outside the vessel, leisure is also guaranteed. Somnio has established partnerships with several luxury tourism companies around the world and, when possible, bring experts and guides to the yacht to ensure the immersion of residents in the culture of the destination.

sustainable navigation

Sustainability should be Somnio’s main focus, through a partnership with research development company Somnio Global. From inside the yacht, it will be possible to carry out surveys and analyzes of the ocean’s ecosystem.

In the long term, the results can help to understand and reduce the vessel’s negative impact on the environment. The Somnio must also be built with the latest clean engine technology, made by materials and products to create an environmentally responsible interior design with a reduced impact.

In addition to the environmental impact, the proposal is to transform Somnio into a space to host educational and philanthropic events, with the possibility of connecting experts and leaders of the visiting destinations to the residents of the luxurious vessel.

Residents will be required to pay an annual fee to cover expenses such as maintenance and repairs, as well as fuel and food.