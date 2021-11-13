There are two big doubts in the Grêmio squad

Coach Vagner Mancini has two big doubts about Grêmio’s squad to face América-MG this Saturday (13th), at 6:30 pm. We will meet the official squad around 5:30 pm, an hour before the ball rolls at Arena Independência.

The first is in the defensive system, with the squad of Vanderson or Rafinha. The young man played against Fluminense, but as far as we know he is not 100% physically. In addition, the tendency is for Vagner Mancini to rotate among them, so as not to upset anyone and keep the group in hand.

Most likely, Rafinha will start playing. There is also the possibility that the veteran will play again on the left and Vanderson will start. However, that chance is much smaller and Bruno Cortez should start the match on the left-back, after serving a suspension against Fluminense.

Doubt in Grêmio’s midfield

The second big doubt is in Grêmio’s midfield. And there are four names vying for a spot: Sarará, Darlan, Jean Pyerre or Campaz.

It is likely that Thiago Santos will return to the team and play alongside Lucas Silva. Thus, there is a vacancy, which could be an articulator, Jean Pyerre or Campaz, with Jhonata Robert running outside.

It is also possible that a third defensive midfielder is chosen, Sarará would make the team more defensive, while Darlan has characteristics similar to Villasanti.

Most likely, he will play Campaz or Sarará. However, this is a big doubt, none of them convinced the coach so far. Sarará assisted for the goal against Fluminense and was praised for his performance. But, he still has little experience and that weighs against him.

We will have to wait until the next game time to be sure of choosing Mancini.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA