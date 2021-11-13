‘There is output’ · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will tell Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) that she fell in love with another man in In Times of the Emperor. The first doctor in Brazil will help her sister get rid of Tonico (Alexandre Nero) to live her romance with her lover. “There’s a way out”, she will say in the telenovela at six on Globo.

Daphne Bozaski’s character will be involved with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), right-hand man of the mean deputy. The boy declared himself to the youngest of Eudoro (José Dumont) and will be reciprocated. Soon, the two will have sex in the bed of the plot villain.

In scene that will aired next Thursday (18) , Dolores will reveal her case to her sister. “Don’t think we’re not afraid of that. But I’d rather death than live without Nelio!”, the shy and uneducated girl will tell.

Surprised by the declaration, Pilar will be scared to death of Tonico’s reaction and will look for a way to rid her partner of the scoundrel. She will question the deputy’s dirty record in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials.

“In the midst of all the bad things he’s done so far, he must have… I’m talking about crimes. Crimes that could send that dog to jail for the rest of his life! Nelio knows the rottenness of Tonico. Doesn’t he have any proof that can you send your husband to the xylindró?”, the health professional will ask.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

