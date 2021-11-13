“They are submissive”, says Gui Araujo about Mileide and Sthe Matos

Gui Araujo, in his third time as a Farmer, didn’t skimp on criticizing Bil Araújo during a chat at dawn this Friday, November 12th. Talking to Dayane Mello, MC GUI and Valentina Francavilla, in the external area of ​​the headquarters, he said that Mileide Mihaile and Sthe Matos they are submissive to Bil.

In addition, the digital influencer also complained, pointing out that the ex-BBB started talking to Rico Melquiades after the bullshit in the eighth “Roça”, which culminated in the elimination of Tiago Piquilo.

“He doesn’t impose himself, he doesn’t say an ‘ah’, bro, he doesn’t take anything. spoke a lot of the guy [Rico] and he keeps wiping the guy with the cloth pretending that nothing is happening”, analyzed Gui. “And he’s fine now with Rico, he’s chatting away […]”, agreed Day.

it seems that they [Mileide e Sthe] they are submissive because he acts like that, speaks softly, I don’t know what there. Bil’s attitude is very ugly.

Then Valentina also spoke, noting that Bil had already criticized her. “He always thought I wasn’t taking a stand, but it seems like things are reversed now, you know?” In turn, Day, once again, pointed out inconsistencies in the confinement colleague.

He arrived with this personality wanting to command in silence, but then his true personality arrived. That’s him! He, eating around the edges, is getting where he wanted to go without taking a stand.

“In the last few fields he didn’t open his mouth to say anything”, agreed MC Gui. So, Gui Araujo returned to say that Bil tries to befriend the excluded and, again, quoted Sthe and Mileide:

“Bil sees Rico alone, sticks to him. He saw Erika alone, clung to her. He became the defender of the oppressed. She doesn’t take a stand, she says that she’s playing alone, she doesn’t want to help anyone and that’s what you’re talking about, it seems like she [Sthe e Mileide] they’re submissive to it and they don’t even care.”

