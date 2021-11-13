“They waste time”, says Camilo after the Health minister’s criticism of the vaccine passport

Governor Camilo Santana defended this Friday, 12, the implantation of the health passport in Ceará. The measure, released last Monday, 8, makes the presentation of the document mandatory for entry into restaurants, bars and events. On his social networks, the governor declared that he will continue “following science and, never, deniers.”

“About the Vaccine Passport, I reaffirm what I have always said since the beginning of the pandemic: I will never be afraid to take whatever action is necessary to save lives. Always following science and never the deniers”, said Camilo, in his profile on Twitter. According to the decree, proof may be required from next Monday, 15th.

About the Vaccine Passport, I reaffirm what I have always said since the beginning of the pandemic: I will never be afraid to take whatever action is necessary to save lives. Always following science and never the deniers, who can criticize and attack me at will. They waste time. — Camilo Santana (@CamiloSantanaCE) November 13, 2021

“They can criticize me and attack them at will. They waste time”, said Camilo Santana. The speech by the head of the State Executive takes place on the same day that the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, declared that the measure in Ceará is “absolutely unnecessary”.

This Friday, Marcelo Queiroga attended a ceremony at the headquarters of the Instituto da Primeira Infância (Iprede). During a conversation with journalists, the minister declared that the percentage of people completely immunized in the state would justify not adhering to the measure.

