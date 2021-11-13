Thiago Costa’s team thanks prayers and says that health is stable – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Thiago Silva (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

The country team Thiago Costa informed, through a statement on social networks, this Saturday (13), that the singer’s health is “stable” and he remains hospitalized in the ICU.

They also appreciate the loving messages sent by fans.

“He is in the ICU and his health is stable. I know you want news whenever possible, I come here to give you news of him. We will continue to pray for his recovery,” read the Stories publication.

“We want to thank everyone for the prayers, love, affection and good energy that Thiago has been receiving”.

The country singer was admitted to a hospital in Belém, Pará, after suffering an accident involving a jet ski and a speedboat. The information was confirmed through the artist’s social networks at dawn on Friday (12).

“Thiago had an accident, we are in the hospital. He is stable, as well as possible, and receiving medical care. As soon as possible I will come to talk to you. I ask for your understanding and prayers. God is in front,” wrote Idiane Caldas , singer’s wife. The two are parents of a girl, Liz.

Read too

According to the newspaper the liberal, the artist was on a watercraft that collided with a speedboat on Thursday (11) in the Tenoné neighborhood, in the capital of Pará. The boat would have run over three motorcycles, one of which the singer was on. Also according to the publication, he suffered serious injuries and underwent surgery at the Metropolitan Hospital at dawn.

Last Friday (5), Thiago paid a tribute to the singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash, and remembered when he met her in person. “I had the pleasure of meeting Marília when I opened her show in the hangar, she received me so affectionately in her dressing room, we talked, she was attentive and kind. May God comfort the hearts of your family, friends and us fans. Rest in Peace Queen!” he wrote.

Thiago started his career in the city of Mãe do Rio and moved to Belém ten years ago. Among his hits are “JBL no wall”.

Thiago Costa paid tribute to Marília Mendonça (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Singer Thiago Costa is the father of a girl, Liz, the result of his marriage to Idiane Caldas (Photo: @carolmarquesfotografia / Reproduction Instagram)