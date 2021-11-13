‘Third Woman’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will discover a rotten giant of Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch) in In Times of the Emperor. After learning that the lawyer made a pact with Tonico (Alexandre Nero) to convince her to sell her father’s farm, she also learns that her boyfriend has two other wives. “I would like to see Pilar Cavalcante be Diego Valente’s third wife,” the deputy will reveal in a Globo telenovela.

At the chapter set to air next Tuesday (16) , the doctor will catch a conversation between the two, in which they will show that they got together to make a coup. “I did what I could, Tonico, for them to sell the farm! It was bad luck that Samuel was also there in the Recôncavo”, Diego will say. At that moment, the girl will interrupt the conversation.

“I caught the two scammers together! Bastards!” Pilar will fire. “Look who’s there! Could it be that the little filly could calm down? I just wanted to do you a favor, buy your share of that lousy farm,” Tonico replied.

Next, Diego will try to explain himself to his beloved, but it will be useless. “We have nothing to talk about! Who invented the fake buyer? You or him? Good thing Samuel [Michel Gomes] warned me,” will snarl Dolores’s (Daphne Bozaski) sister.

two families

Tonico will take advantage of the fight to make fun of his ex-fiancée: “Oh, come on, I don’t have the patience for that, no. I’d like to see Pilar Cavalcante be the one

third wife of Diego Valente”.

The young woman will be confused, and the jerk will open wide that Diego is already married. “Diego already has two families, half a dozen children. And you, another fool who fell on his lips. Is that good for you, smart one?”, the politician will gloat, which will leave Pilar even more disappointed.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

