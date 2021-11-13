This Xbox Series X from Gucci is a limited edition of 100 units • Eurogamer.pt

Xbox and Gucci announced that they have joined forces to celebrate two iconic milestones: the Xbox 20th Anniversary and the Gucci 100th Anniversary.

In what is referred to as the “crossover between technological innovation and tradition,” Xbox says this limited-edition Gucci Xbox Bundle will be available Nov. 17, but is limited to 100 units.

“By rummaging through the past, present and future of the long-connected gaming and fashion communities, the collectible set is designed to celebrate and promote self-expression.”

Gucci celebrates its 100th anniversary and therefore only produced 100 units, while Xbox introduces this special X Series in the company’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

One set will include a custom laser-engraved Xbox X Series console with a GG pattern, two Wireless Xbox Controls in Carbon Black, with the Gucci web banner in red and blue, and an Xbox Game Pass membership, complemented by an inspired hard case in Gucci’s archive luggage.