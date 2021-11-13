Tiago fills Valentina with praise and MC Gui provokes

by

Tiago Piquilo, the eighth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), filled Valentina Francavilla with praise in the recording of “Hora do Faro” this afternoon. The singer, who has had an affair with the girl in the past, gave the adjectives “humble”, “cheerful”, “friend”, “funny” and “generous” to the former stage assistant, who melted:

It was the biggest surprise I had, we already knew each other outside, but we didn’t have a friendship. It was just me looking at him sitting here on the couch and I was at peace. Friend, I’ll take you for the rest of your life, you’re sorely missed. I can’t even believe you’re not here yet. Everyone misses you, you see, everyone only has beautiful words to talk about you. You know what you are. I love you very much, my friend, and for the rest of my life. Valentina Francavilla

“Thank you for everything, all the words, all the stories, you are very special, all the luck, God is always by your side, friend,” continued the girl.

The pawns started clapping and playing with the pair, and MC Gui provoked them. “You’re dating, you’re dating,” said the funkeiro, trying to pull a chorus among his colleagues.

Then Valentina complained that the ex-pawn had returned the gift he had received from her yesterday: “Oh, you gave back the bracelet I gave you! I’m really mad at you, Ti! The lucky bracelet was yours.” “If it was a fan who gave it to you, now it has to accompany you”, explained the countryman.

“I love you so much, Ti! Say I love you to me too, Tiago”, asked the girl at the end, and Tiago laughed, replying with an “I love you” in return.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 10

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 10

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 10

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 10

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 10

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 10

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 10

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 10

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 10

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

10 / 10

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

After the elimination of Tiago Piquilo, who deserves to win the reality show?

0.63%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

11.13%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.56%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.28%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.30%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.94%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.69%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

26.70%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

19.96%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.63%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.46%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.72%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 6965 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.