Tiago fills Valentina with praise and MC Gui provokes

Tiago Piquilo, the eighth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), filled Valentina Francavilla with praise in the recording of “Hora do Faro” this afternoon. The singer, who has had an affair with the girl in the past, gave the adjectives “humble”, “cheerful”, “friend”, “funny” and “generous” to the former stage assistant, who melted:
It was the biggest surprise I had, we already knew each other outside, but we didn’t have a friendship. It was just me looking at him sitting here on the couch and I was at peace. Friend, I’ll take you for the rest of your life, you’re sorely missed. I can’t even believe you’re not here yet. Everyone misses you, you see, everyone only has beautiful words to talk about you. You know what you are. I love you very much, my friend, and for the rest of my life. Valentina Francavilla
“Thank you for everything, all the words, all the stories, you are very special, all the luck, God is always by your side, friend,” continued the girl.
The pawns started clapping and playing with the pair, and MC Gui provoked them. “You’re dating, you’re dating,” said the funkeiro, trying to pull a chorus among his colleagues.
Then Valentina complained that the ex-pawn had returned the gift he had received from her yesterday: “Oh, you gave back the bracelet I gave you! I’m really mad at you, Ti! The lucky bracelet was yours.” “If it was a fan who gave it to you, now it has to accompany you”, explained the countryman.
“I love you so much, Ti! Say I love you to me too, Tiago”, asked the girl at the end, and Tiago laughed, replying with an “I love you” in return.
