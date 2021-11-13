Tiago Piquilo talks about conflict with Mileide Mihaile: “I have rancid” – Exclusive Content

eighth eliminated in The Farm 13, Tiago Piquilo spoke about his trajectory and commented on the main controversies of the reality show during the Live From Eliminated this Friday (12), which was broadcast by TikTok and social networks from The farm, under the command of Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie.

Right at the beginning of the chat, Tiago told what he would do differently if he could go back in time: “It would take a little out of my heart and substitute it for strategy”.

To relax, the presenters showed Tiago the unusual moment in which he did push-ups in the headquarters room. The singer’s response generated a good laugh.

“At the gym there was a giant spider. I’m scared to death”, he joked.

In the same relaxed atmosphere, Selfie recalled the bullshit between Aline and Dayane. Where was James? Sitting in your favorite spot on the couch watching everything from the cabin.

The singer explained why he had no reaction: “The two were my friends. I preferred not to intrude. Dayane was jealous of the closeness between Aline and Marina”.

The next issue was the conflict between James and Mileide. The pawn expressed his opinion.

“I didn’t identify with her. Is it over there [Mileide] Calling me a coward bothered me beyond the reality show. It’s the biggest disappointment in the game”, he declared.

hat of truth

Tiago participated in the picture, the Chapéu da Verdade, sponsored by Seda.

With each response from the pawn, the hat revealed the result. Check out some of the controversial questions:

– With how many pieces of The Farm 13 did you relate?

“Two,” he said through his laughter.

– Is it true that Erika Schneider looks like your ex-girlfriend?

“Great!” he joked.

– Is it true that you slept in the living room because the room was smelly? “I just didn’t have a bed,” he amused.

burning pawn

To cheer Live, Tiago was sincere in the dynamic Queima Peão. The first one chosen to be thrown into the fireplace was Mileide Mihaile. “I got rancid,” he explained.

The second was Sthefane Matos. “He was the first person to vote for me”, he justified.

The third was Bil Araújo. “Put me in the Bay”, he commented.

Agent of Chaos or Golden Soap Maker?

At the end, Lucas Selfie announced the result of the public vote on Tiago’s position.

With 92%, the singer won the “soap maker” trophy.

To end the live in style, Tiago created a live melody for the song he composed in honor of the reality show.

