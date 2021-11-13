Tiago takes an unfollow from Tânia Mara and vents: “I’m still in love”

Eliminated from A Fazenda 13 this Thursday night (11/11), Tiago Piquilo participated in the recordings of Hora do Faro this Friday afternoon (12/11) and was surprised to discover that Tânia Mara, his ex, didn’t follows you more on social media. The former pawn revealed that the singer was the last person he loved and with whom he wished to have a relationship.

“Tânia Mara was my last attempt at a relationship. Two hours before being confined to The Farm, we had a telephone discussion. She called me and I didn’t answer. I apologize to her if I did something that hurt her and caused her to unfollow me. I’m still in love with Tânia”, revealed the eighth eliminated from Record TV’s rural reality show.

Sought out by the LeoDias column, Tânia Mara’s press office said that the singer no longer wants to talk about her ex-boyfriend Tiago Piquilo. The office also states that Tânia will not talk to anyone in the media about this matter and that she is focused only on her music career.

