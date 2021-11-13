Tiago’s duo confesses desire to ‘sting’ to wake up pawn · TV News

The countryman Hugo Alves confessed his desire to “sting” Tiago Piquilo so that he would wake up in A Fazenda 2021. This Friday (12), the co-worker of the eliminated week complained about the lack of positioning of the now ex -pawn.

“I’m not much of a follower, but I confess that I got addicted to the program. With my heart sinking several times, I wanted to give you a sting on others so you could act, talk things out. We stay out here participating. The most important thing was see how you faced all of this”, Alves pointed out in a video sent to Live do Eliminado.

The singer reassured his friend and said that he is proud of the trajectory of his country duo partner: “I’m very sad that you left now, but I’m sure that, just as I’m sad, there are a lot of people on the show who are also sad and who will bitterly regret what happened. Life is out here, our life is here, on the road, in the world.”

Alongside Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, the one eliminated for the week was moved by his friend’s report and recalled the duo’s trajectory, which began when the two participated in the reality musical Fama (Globo), in 2004.

During the live broadcast, Piquilo also commented on his relationship with singer Tania Mara. “If she thinks I’m an important person in her life, that I have some meaning, that I deserve it, I’ll be with open arms, because I’m extremely in love with her. However, I put myself in my place and I have my limits too”, he said .

