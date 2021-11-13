Tite is as euphoric as Daniel Alves. At Barcelona, ​​the coach is free to take him to the World Cup – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

After the player and his family, Tite was the most satisfied with the signing of Daniel Alves by Barcelona.

It doesn’t matter if the contract is ‘at risk’, between January and June 2022. The 38-year-old will be active at one of the biggest clubs in the world, and will justify his next calls and even going to the Qatar Cup, as dreams of Tite, who wants him as captain of Brazil and, above all, the player.

If he doesn’t stay at the Spanish club, after June, Athletico Paranaense has its doors open to the player, so that he can be playing until the Worlds, in November of next year.

His signing, in Catalonia, was requested by Xavi, new coach of Barcelona, ​​and a personal friend of Daniel Alves.

The Catalan club is in a very bad situation in the Spanish Championship, only in ninth place. And they have an irregular campaign in the Champions, with two wins and two defeats, occupying second place with six points, in group E, with Bayern’s runaway lead, with 12 points.

The return is a very special victory for Daniel Alves. He was released by the club five years ago. Because of your age. 33 years old at the time.

The Brazilian represents the victorious aura of Barcelona. He has 42 official titles, no less than 23 by the Catalans. He spent eight years at the club.

“I left saying that when Barça needed me I would be at their disposal no matter where I was. The affection, love and respect I have for this house is awesome. If Barça thinks it needs me, just call me,” he said, in October, when the idea of ​​moving Xavi to the Dutchman Koeman’s place was already starting to be considered.

The board of directors of São Paulo coldly followed the player’s trip to Barcelona.

The club owes 60 installments of R$ 400 thousand, which totals R$ 24 million to the full-back.

Daniel Alves starts training this next week.

And it will only play in January, when the international transfer window will reopen.

The side couldn’t be happier.

Just like Tite…