Tocantins had the highest GDP growth among states in 2019; only 4 had a fall, points out IBGE | Economy

In all, 13 units of the federation had growth rates above the country’s average. In addition to Tocantins, the highlights were Mato Grosso (4.1%), Roraima (3.8%), Santa Catarina (3.8%) and Sergipe (3.6%).

“In Tocantins, growth is linked to the 278.2% increase in volume in forestry, fishing and aquaculture production, mainly in forestry, largely driven by the extraction of wood from eucalyptus logs. In addition, there was a growth in commerce in the period”, explained the IBGE Regional Accounts manager, Alessandra Poça, noting that the state has a 0.5% share of the national GDP.

Another 14 UFs had a lower growth rate than the country. Among them, Paraná (0.9%), Bahia (0.8%), Rio de Janeiro (0.5%) and Minas Gerais (0.0%) stand out, whose economy was stagnant that year.

Only four states registered a contraction of the economy in 2019: Espírito Santo (-3.8%), Pará (-2.3%), Piauí (-0.6%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (-0.5%).

According to the IBGE, commerce, real estate activities and agriculture were the activities with the greatest economic contribution among the 13 UFs with a growth rate above the country’s average.

Among the 14 UFs with a rate below the national average, the activities with the greatest contribution were agriculture and extractive industry.

Variation in the per capita GDP of the states in 2019

Forestry production and agriculture pulled greater highs

According to IBGE data, there was an increase of 278.2% in forest production, fishing and aquaculture in Tocantins, pushing up the state’s GDP. There was also growth in the trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

In Mato Grosso, agriculture grew 12%, and became the activity with the largest participation in the state’s economy in 2019, driven by cotton and soybeans.

“In the performance analysis throughout the 2002-2019 series, Mato Grosso continues to stand out with the greatest variation in accumulated volume among federative entities, a growth of 130.4% in the period”, highlighted the research manager Alessandra Poça.

In Roraima, the increase was driven by administration, defense, education and public health and social security and Commerce and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

In Santa Catarina, the highlights were vehicle trade and repair and professional, scientific and technical, administrative activities (growth of 7.5% each); while in Sergipe the rise was mainly driven by agriculture.

São Paulo regains share of GDP

After showing the biggest loss of participation among the federation units for two consecutive years, São Paulo registered an increase in participation, going from 31.6% in relation to the total GDP, in 2018, to 31.8%, in 2019, highlighted the IBGE.

The increase was driven by the group of services activities, including financial activities, insurance and related services; trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles and professional, scientific and technical, administrative and complementary services activities.

In the ranking of participation in GDP, only the states of Amazonas and Mato Grosso do Sul changed position, which in 2019 occupied the 15th and 16th position, respectively.

The first three positions are still occupied, since the beginning of the series, by São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. Then comes Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Santa Catarina, in that order. Completing the list of the largest state economies in 2019 are Bahia (7th), the Federal District (8th), Goiás (9th) and Pernambuco (10th).

Brazil’s GDP per capita in 2019 was R$35,161.70, an increase of 4.7% compared to 2018 (R$33,593.82). The Federal District kept the highest GDP per capita in Brazil, with a value of R$90,742.75, about 2.6 times greater than that of the country. São Paulo appears in the second position; Rio de Janeiro, on the third. Check out the complete ranking below:

State ranking of GDP per capita in 2019

Earlier this month, the IBGE revised the 2019 GDP increase to 1.2% – below the 1.4% initially informed. With a growth rate of 1.2%, GDP was estimated at BRL 7.389 trillion in 2019. GDP per capita (per inhabitant) reached BRL 35,161.70, with an increase of 0.4% compared to the year previous.

According to the institute, the review resulted mainly from the incorporation of new data on the economic impact of the rupture of the Brumadinho dam, on January 25, 2019, which resulted in a review of the fall in the extractive industry in the year of -0.9% to -9.1%.