Today’s matches: check the match times for this Friday (12/11/2021)

Check out today November 12, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 21 matches divided into 10 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Friday’s football.

World Cup Qualifiers – South America Live – November 12

20:00 – Uruguay x Argentina

Brazilian Championship Series B live – November 12

9:30 pm – CSA x Trust

World Cup Qualifiers – Europe live – 12 November

4:45 pm – Italy x Switzerland

4:45 pm – Northern Ireland v Lithuania

4:45 pm – Austria x Israel

16:45 – Denmark x Faroe Islands

Second Division Paraense Championship live – November 12

18:00 – Parauapebas x São Raimundo-PA

Green Cup live – November 12

5:30 pm – Manaus x Rowing

U-20 Northeast Cup live – November 12

3:00 pm – Boca Júnior x Jacyobá

World Cup Qualifiers – North and Central America live – November 12

22:05 – Honduras x Panama

23:00 – El Salvador x Jamaica

23:05 – Canada x Costa Rica

23:10 – United States x Mexico

World Cup Qualifiers – Live Africa – 12 November

10:00 am – Djibouti x Algeria



10:00 am – Burkina Faso x Niger

13:00 – Gabon x Libya

13:00 – Guinea x Guinea-Bissau

Live NBB – November 12th

7:30 pm – Bauru x Unifacisa

20:00 – Caxias do Sul x Brasília

Women’s Libertadores Cup live – November 12

5:30 pm – Railway x Cerro Porteño

19:45 – Avaí/Kindermann x Santa Fe



