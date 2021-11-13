Today’s matches: check the match times for this Friday (12/11/2021)

Check out today November 12, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 21 matches divided into 10 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Friday’s football.
World Cup Qualifiers – South America Live – November 12
20:00 – Uruguay x Argentina
Brazilian Championship Series B live – November 12
9:30 pm – CSA x Trust
World Cup Qualifiers – Europe live – 12 November
4:45 pm – Italy x Switzerland
4:45 pm – Northern Ireland v Lithuania
4:45 pm – Austria x Israel
16:45 – Denmark x Faroe Islands
Second Division Paraense Championship live – November 12
18:00 – Parauapebas x São Raimundo-PA
Green Cup live – November 12
5:30 pm – Manaus x Rowing
U-20 Northeast Cup live – November 12
3:00 pm – Boca Júnior x Jacyobá
World Cup Qualifiers – North and Central America live – November 12
22:05 – Honduras x Panama
23:00 – El Salvador x Jamaica
23:05 – Canada x Costa Rica
23:10 – United States x Mexico
World Cup Qualifiers – Live Africa – 12 November
10:00 am – Djibouti x Algeria
10:00 am – Burkina Faso x Niger
13:00 – Gabon x Libya
13:00 – Guinea x Guinea-Bissau
Live NBB – November 12th
7:30 pm – Bauru x Unifacisa
20:00 – Caxias do Sul x Brasília
Women’s Libertadores Cup live – November 12
5:30 pm – Railway x Cerro Porteño
19:45 – Avaí/Kindermann x Santa Fe
