Tourist bus accident at Oswaldo Cruz and leaves dead and wounded | Paraíba Valley and Region

A tourist bus overturned on the Oswaldo Cruz highway in São Luiz do Paraitinga this Saturday (13th). Firefighters are on site to help victims. At least five people died.

(CORRECTION: by publishing this article, the g1 he made a mistake when informing in the title that the collective was going to Ubatuba. The police had given the information, but updated it stating that the vehicle was heading to Paraty. The information was corrected at 11:13 am)

The accident happened around 7 am when a tourist bus overturned in the mountain range at kilometer 76. Teams from the Fire Department, the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) and the Águia helicopter are involved in the service.

According to the city of Ubatuba, 34 people were rescued to Santa Casa, but two of them did not resist and died. According to Samu, three other people died during the rescue.

Tourist bus overturns on the Oswaldo Cruz mountain range and dead

There is still no official information on the number of passengers who were in the collective. The victims are being taken to Santa Casa de Ubatuba and Hospital Regional de Taubaté. According to the administration of the hospital in Taubaté, the unit has ten victims, including a child.

The vehicle involved in the accident belongs to the company Viação Arca and transported tourists from São Paulo to Paraty. Initially, the police had informed that the collective was going to Ubatuba. The bus was stopped by the police in the mountainous section of the Oswaldo Cruz highway, where buses are not allowed, and had to turn back. On the way back, the driver lost control and the vehicle tipped over.

The State Highway Police (PRE) reported that there is at least ten kilometers of congestion on the highway towards the coast. More than 30,000 vehicles were expected because of the Proclamation of the Republic holiday.