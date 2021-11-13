Toyota Hilux 2022 gains equipment and reaches R$307,000







Toyota Hilux Photo: Toyota / Disclosure

Toyota announced this Thursday (11) the arrival of the 2022 line of the Hilux pickup. With a fuller list of standard equipment, the model gained momentum in the struggle for leadership in the segment of medium pickup trucks. The Hilux 2022 will be available in all Japanese brand stores in the national territory from November 25th, but it can already be found in pre-sale in part of the Toyota dealership network in the main capitals of Brazil.

Among the new features of the 2022 line, Hilux now offers, as standard, automatic and digital two-zone air conditioning with outlets for the rear seat in the SRX, SRV and SR versions, in addition to a 360° camera and improvements to the security package activates Toyota Safety Sense, the latter two exclusive to the top-of-the-line SRX version. The colors available in the Hilux 2022 line are: Metallic Red, Mica Black, Metallic Silver, Super White and Pearl White (SRX).

Also in safety, Toyota added a new function to the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system, through the frontal pre-collision system (PCS), which started to detect pedestrians and cyclists as well. The function will only be enabled on the SRX version – the only one with TSS as standard on the line. The equipment package is further complemented by adaptive cruise control (ACC) and lane change warning system with assisted driving (LDA) functions.





Toyota Hilux Photo: Toyota / Disclosure

The SR entry version also has front and rear parking sensors. All Hilux versions come equipped with two front airbags and one knee airbag for the driver, rear differential lock, ABS brakes with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) on all four wheels, three-point seat belts for all seats, with pretensioner and force limiter for driver and passenger. The Hilux double cabin versions also come with four more airbags and a towing assistant.

All double cabin versions also feature an 8” touchscreen multimedia system with MP3 radio, rear camera, USB port and Bluetooth, as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features. The SRX and SRV versions also have an integrated GPS and Digital TV. Under the hood, all versions of the pickup now feature the 2.8 diesel engine with 204 hp. The old 163 hp 2.7 flex engine is no longer offered in the Hilux line.

Check out below how much each version of the Toyota Hilux 2022, without options, costs.

Hilux SRX – BRL 306,990

Hilux SRV – R$ 273,990

Hilux SR – R$ 257,490

Hilux DC/C STD – BRL 230,590

Hilux S/C STD – R$ 215,490

Hilux C/C – BRL 208,090