Turning around, and with Thaisa “crazed” Minas beat Sesc-Flamengo and reached their fifth consecutive victory | volleyball

Minas opened a good lead in the first set. The Sesc-Flamengo turned. Minas opened even more in the second set. The Sesc-Flamengo turned again. It looked like it was the day of the Rio team. But the blockade of the Minas Gerais team came into play, especially with Thaisa, who started to vibrate and scream too much at every point. And he didn’t give Bernardinho’s hard-fought team another chance. By three to two (25/20, 25/22, 22/25, 16/25, 11/15), the defending Superliga champion won his fifth consecutive game and remains undefeated in the competition.

+Injury at the Olympics was much more serious than Macris imagined

In the first set, Minas opened four points and Sesc-Flamengo sought the comeback. In the second, the advantage was even greater, of eight points, and once again the Rio team turned. In common, in all sets, Minas suffered too much on the pass, especially with Neri. Macris had to run a lot and could use the centrals very little. Sesc-Flamengo’s serve and defense strategy, in turn, worked very well and was the decisive factor.

But from the third set onwards, Minas managed to balance the pass a little more, and blocking began to make a difference. With Thaisa and Gattaz commanding the foundation, the Minas Gerais team managed to turn the game around.

1 of 2 Sesc-Flamengo x Minas Volleyball Superliga — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Sesc-Flamengo vs. Minas Volleyball Superliga — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

It seems to rain in the wet, but it is impossible not to highlight Thaisa and Gattaz. Even with the poor passing of the team, especially in the first two sets, the players were fundamental. Both in turning the ball and commanding the blockade, the team’s main foundation in the game. Neri started with a lot of damage on the pass, but guaranteed the team in the turn of the ball in the last sets. For Sesc-Flamengo, Peña had 23 points and was the highest scorer, although he dropped a lot of performance in the final sets. Natinha swept the backcourt and helped the Rio team a lot.

Highlights: Sesc/Flamengo 2 x 3 Minas, for Superliga Feminina de Vôlei

Minas is second in the table, with 13 points, but Praia, with 15, opens up a little more at the top of the table. Sesc-Flamengo also did not change position and are in eighth, with five points.

Sesc-Flamengo returns to the court next Tuesday, away from home, against Maringá. The game starts at 20:00. Minas will play again next Friday, in the Minas Gerais derby against Praia, still with a time to be set.

First set: Sesc-Flemish 25 x 20 – Minas started better and opened 10-6 with forced serve. But the already recurrent passing problem came back to haunt the Minas Gerais team. Macris had to run a lot and lift a lot of balls with one hand. On the other side, Bernardinho’s team could easily adjust the blockade and Juma defended a lot. Quickly, the game was tied at 16 to 16. Then the home team got excited and Minas continued making mistakes in sequence. Gattaz served out and the set closed 25-20.

2 of 2 Sesc-Flamengo Minas Superliga Vôlei — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Sesc-Flamengo Minas Superliga Vôlei — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Second set: Sesc-Flemish 25 x 22 – Minas adjusted the pass in the second set and Sesc-Flamengo started the error machine. With Thaisa leading the attack and blocking, the visitors opened 12 to 4. Bernardinho put Gabiru and Monique on the court, Sesc-Flamengo reacted and reduced the difference to two with two attacks from Peña (21 to 19). In two of Kisy’s mistakes, the Rio team tied at 22 to 22. In another corner of Neri, Bernardinho’s team made 24 to 22. And closed on the next ball. On the counterattack, Valquíria exploited Thaisa.

Third set: Mines 25 x 22 – The third set was the most balanced. The two teams started exchanging points and making little mistakes. Minas managed to open 13 to 11, but soon Sesc-Flamengo tied in Peña’s attack. The Minas Gerais team returned to the front at the end of the set at the base of the blockade. Gattaz stopped Peña twice. Neri closed the door on Juciely. Kisy caught Peña again in the block. And attacked on top of her to close the partial.

Fourth set: Mines 25 x 16 – The victory in the third set gave more confidence to Minas, who started the partial as a tractor, opening 8-3. Pri Daroit and Neri entered the game and started to become important balls. Gattaz and Thaisa followed well in the blockade and, in the stump of the two-time Olympic champion, the visiting team opened up seven times ahead (12 to 5). But this time, there was no turning back. With Thaisa crazy attacking and vibrating a lot at each point, Minas took the game to the tie-break.