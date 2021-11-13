TV Cultura marks the premiere of “Materia Prima” with Rafael Cortez – Prisma

TV Cultura scheduled the premiere of “Materia Prima” with Rafael Cortez on the 20th, at eight pm. The title is the same as that of a program, back there, led by Serginho Groisman. But only the title. The format will be quite different.

“This program has a beautiful collaborative DNA with students and teenagers. The teens will form a support band and there will be several different bands throughout the season… The young people are the selected ‘facul’ students who work with me at all stages: from staff to production, passing through technique and finalization”, explains Cortez .

The first six episodes have already been recorded and have names like Lucy Ramos, Roberta Campos, Claudia Raia, Jarbas Homem de Mello, Pedro Mariano, Supla, Paula Lima, Luciana Mello and “Anavitória”.

The work was carried out at the Campus Anália Franco, at Universidade Cruzeiro do Sul, in São Paulo, following health protocols.

The project’s main objective is to attract a young audience to Culture.

Shutdown

A reporter and documentary filmmaker, Thaís Nunes no longer works in SBT’s Journalism. She was fired on the 1st of this month, while she was still on medical leave. Notice sent by mail.

The department head confirms his departure

page turned

In a conversation with the column, Thais Nunes informed that he is already taking care of his future.

Have conversations with other broadcasters and prepare news for streaming. “Elize Matsunaga – Once Upon a Time” by Netflix is ​​his authorship.

Caution

On the air, on Globo, since the beginning of the week, new headlines of the soap opera “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!”, close to 7pm. In none is mentioned the plane accident that the four protagonists suffer at the beginning of the plot.

Care was taken to ensure that no one was associated with the fact that the singer Marília Mendonça was killed.

has space

Patrícia Andrade, ex-Globo, now on HBO, has always been very close to the couple José Henrique Fonseca and Claudia Abreu in the production of children’s series.

National children’s content is one thing that is missing from the HBO catalogue. In one of these…

by order

As for the work that the HBO Max people intend to do, there are many meetings and decisions about planning.

If everything goes as expected, the first productions of the dramaturgy should take place in the beginning of the second half of 2022.

Humor

Netflix is ​​recording two comedy specials with people from São Paulo.

Rodrigo Marques, for example, has already gone and, on the 25th, it will be Bruna Louise’s turn at Tom Brasil.

It is in the air

In a special series about MPB for Amazon Music, Nelson Motta interviewed Caetano Veloso.

The recording took place in the recently renovated Copacabana Palace theater.

crazy

The volume of work in progress, by almost all content producers, has just created a new problem in the market: the lack of studios.

Those that exist have their agendas intensely disputed.

Serious problem

The curious thing is that a good part of these studios, technically and operationally, leaves something to be desired.

Yet they have almost no dates to meet the intense demand.

in accordance

Everything is already organized for, as of the 23rd, Record will start showing a compilation of “Genesis”, “The Ten Commandments” and “The Promised Land”.

A sequence thought out and organized to provide the public with a better understanding of “Reis”, already in recording and which will debut at the beginning of next year.

full team

SBT goes all out to cover the Libertadores grand final, on the 27th, in Montevideo.

Complete team, with narrator Teo José, commentators Mauro Beting and Washington, reporters André Galvão, Fernanda Arantes and Flávio Winick.

coverage plan

About the Palmeiras and Flamengo final at the Centenário stadium, SBT will work with a special program on the eve and on the day of the game.

By the way, with waiting and post-games directly from Uruguay, Rio and São Paulo, and participation of Benjamin Back.

A little more

Yesterday, we spoke about Portuguese actress Maria de Medeiros, who is recording “Verdades Secretas 2” for Globoplay.

His stay in Brazil should extend for another two weeks, time that still remains to finish the job.

I’m going

In the week in which the “Fantástico” team held face-to-face meetings again, Tadeu Schmidt participated intensely in this one, which was his last.

On social media, the new host of “BBB” has been sharing his farewell process for the program.

Mission…

Globo’s dramaturgy people know that it’s almost impossible, even for the many people involved, but they’ll do everything to keep the ending of recorded works completely in suspense.

This includes “Um Lugar ao Sol” and “Secret Truths 2” by Globoplay.

More time

Antônia Fontenelle is very happy with the first results of the “Talk Show da Antônia”, on TV Jovem Pan News.

The program airs every Saturday at 9 pm, and from this night onwards it will last for another half hour. Juju Salimeni, Adriles Jorge and Colonel Tadeu will be your guests.

best of the afternoon

Catia Fonseca arrives in Natal next Monday to show the most beautiful sights of the city, curiosities and gastronomy on the Band’s program.

The project of taking the “Best of the Afternoon” to different cities in the country, which started in Rio de Janeiro, reaches the capital of Rio Grande do Norte and, very soon, to other squares.

Hits – Hits

• CNN Brasil already has a lot set up for coverage of next year’s elections…

• … The idea, in addition to presidential candidates, is to hold debates in all states.

• On Rede TV!, Luís Ernesto Lacombe is setting up an interview with President Bolsonaro for next week.

• I can’t say if the results are better, but the fact that Globo works with an almost fixed scale in its football is still noteworthy…

• … For example, Cléber Machado only plays for São Paulo, Luiz Roberto do Rio and Rogerio Correa do mineiro…

• … Kind of marked territory.

• Silvio Santos’ conversations with his directors at SBT were reduced to almost nothing…

• … Even with those he often spoke the most…

• …Circuit is kind of broken.

• Globo has not yet chosen who will replace André Marques in the presentation of “No Limite”…

• … But it has practically already defined that he should continue on “The Voice” in 2022.