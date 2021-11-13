Uber and 99 users paid 19.85% more in October

Data are from the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Prices for per-application transport services rose 19.85% in October

Another increase had already occurred in September, of 9.18%

Readjustments accompany increase in fuel prices

Brazilians who used transport services in October, such as Uber and 99, had to pay 19.85% more when paying for the races. In September, prices had already increased by 9.18%.

The data are from the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and represent the second highest increase among all items analyzed by the IPCA in the period, second only to airline tickets.

Read too:

In October of this year, inflation of 1.25% was the highest in the month since 2002 and the transport sector is the one that contributed the most to the increase in prices. The reason is related to the rise in fuel prices, which broke successive records in 2021. At some stations, a liter of gasoline costs R$7.99.

To keep up with the rise, end the spree of race cancellations and improve driver earnings, the companies behind per-app services have raised costs. In September, Uber and 99 announced an average 15% increase in their rates.