UFC: faced between Thiago Moisés and Joel Alvarez draws attention due to height difference | combat

Matchmaker Sean Shelby didn’t need to hold or separate anyone in the fights on the eve of yet another UFC. This Friday, in Las Vegas, everything went smoothly between the 22 fighters who faced each other a few hours from the event scheduled for Saturday’s UFC, starting at 2:50 pm (GMT) with live broadcast of the Combat . At the same time, SportTV 3 and Combat.com display the “Warming Combat” and the first two fights; the website follows the event in real time.

For the main event, former featherweight champion Max Holloway made a respectful and serious face against Mexican Yair Rodríguez. But what stood out the most in the matches was the height difference between Thiago Moisés and Joel Alvarez, who are fighting for the lightweight division. The Spaniard is 1.91m – with a wingspan of 1.96m – and the Brazilian is 1.75m – with a wingspan of 1.79m.

In the face of another lightweight duel, Marc Diakiese and Rafael Alves brought tension to the stage by facing each other, but the Brazilian held out his hand and was greeted by the Congolese. And at heavyweight, veterans Ben Rothwell and Marcos Pezão made a respectful look.

Check out the UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in

The UFC main event was secured in just one hour of the two hour limit for the official weight loss. On the morning of Las Vegas, Yair Rodríguez was right at the top of the line and hit 66kg, while Max Holloway weighed himself exactly an hour later and took on 66.2kg, right at the featherweight limit. The three Brazilians scheduled for Saturday’s card also did well on the scale: lightweights Thiago Moisés (70.3kg) and Rafael Alves (70.3kg) and heavyweight Marcos Pezão (117.5kg).

Among the 22 fighters scheduled to step on the scale, two of them failed to cut the window that lasted 1h36. First, Spaniard Joel Alvarez hit 71.4kg, getting 600g over the lightweight limit. Interestingly, he weighed himself with just ten minutes of the two-hour window, soon giving up on trying to download more. Last year, at UFC 254, Alvarez had already maxed out at 1.4kg and was fined 30% of his purse in favor of Alexander Yakovlev. This time, he will give 30% in favor of the Brazilian Thiago Moisés.

Georgian Liana Jojua was 1.1kg over the limit in the flyweight category, reaching 58.3kg. She got to weigh herself first and was 58.5kg, but soon returned and asked for the screen, to weigh herself without clothes. The attempt earned him less than 200g, which was not enough to stay within the limit. She lost 30% of the purse to her opponent Cortney Casey.

UFC Holloway vs Rodriguez service

O Combat broadcasts UFC Holloway x Rodriguez live and exclusively this Saturday from 2:50 pm (GMT). At the same time, SportTV 3 and Combat.com display the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights; the website follows the event in real time.

Check out all the weights of the fighters:



MAIN CARD

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Max Holloway (66.2kg) x Yair Rodríguez (66kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Ben Rothwell (120.2kg) x Marcos Bigfoot (117.5kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Felicia Spencer (66kg) x Leah Letson (65.8kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Song Yadong (61.5kg) x Julio Arce (61.5kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Thiago Moisés (70.3kg) x Joel Alvarez (71.4kg)*

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Cynthia Calvillo (57.2kg) x Andrea Lee (56.9kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Miguel Baeza (77.3kg) x Khaos Williams (76.7kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Sean Woodson (66kg) x Collin Anglin (66.2kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Cortney Casey (56.7kg) x Liana Jojua (58.3kg)**

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Marc Diakiese (70.8kg) x Rafael Alves (70.3kg)

Light Heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Kennedy Nzechukwu (93kg) x Da Un Jung (92.8kg)

* Joel Alvarez exceeded the 600g limit for the lightweight category and will revert 30% of his purse to opponent Thiago Moisés

** Liana Jojua broke the 1.1kg limit in the flyweight category and will revert 30% of her purse to opponent Cortney Casey

All fighters were entitled to a tolerance of one pound (0.454kg) in their weights, as no fight on the card is valid per belt.