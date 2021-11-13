UFC: Yair Rodriguez faces Max Holloway with an eye on title shot | combat

After a trip to Abu Dhabi and New York, the UFC will return to Las Vegas this Saturday and will have a featherweight duel as the main attraction. Number one in the rankings, Max Holloway will face third-placed Yair Rodriguez in a dispute that targets champion Alexander Volkanovski. Marco Pezão, Thiago Moisés and Rafael Alves will be the Brazilian representatives at the show.

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway was bested by Alexander Volkanovski twice in a row, losing his belt. The Hawaiian fighter occupies the first position in the ranking of the category and, in an interview with Combat, said to be excited for the duel.

– Yair is very unorthodox, he likes to give those super explosive round kicks. I have to respect him, but I’m looking forward to it because this is the kind of fight that excites me. I like to do dangerous fights, and he’s a dangerous guy. That’s why I want Saturday to come soon. I feel great for this fight. I can’t wait to go up there and put on another unforgettable show. I don’t feel any pressure, it’s just another fight. Of course there is a nervousness from time to time, but it’s just another fight. I’m dying to have fun in there.

Third-placed Yair Rodriguez could secure a title shot if he wins this Saturday, as Brian Ortega (second) and Holloway are both coming from recent title shots, but both were overtaken by Volkanovski. Before that, however, “El Pantera” will have to overcome the tough Hawaiian fighter.

– Facing Holloway is very important for my career and for my personal life. This fight comes at an important time in my life. I’m ready to take advantage of this on Saturday. I’m ready. He’s one of the greats of all time, so I want to face him. I want to prove myself against the best. He is very aggressive. He throws a lot of punches, is always ready to kill and die. That’s great, because I’m like that too. It’s a good marriage of styles. I’m more I’m more creative, dynamic, aggressive – Rodriguez told Combat.

Three Brazilians in action

Marcos Pezão is the only Brazilian on the main card. The Brazilian, who has not amended a streak of two victories since 2014, will try to repeat this feat in his duel against Ben Rothwell, valid for the heavyweight division.

Thiago Moisés, who was coming off three straight wins but was overtaken by Islam Makhachev in July, is looking for rehabilitation in his duel against Joel Alvarez, in a lightweight dispute that closes the preliminary card.

Rafael Alves, who debuted with a loss at the event in May, is looking for his first victory at Ultimate against the Englishman Marc Diakiese, in another fight valid for the lightweight division, in the second fight of the event.

UFC Holloway vs Rodriguez service

O Combat broadcasts UFC Holloway x Rodriguez live and exclusively next Saturday from 2:50 pm (Eastern Time). At the same time, SportTV 3 and Combat.com display the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights; the website follows the event in real time.

UFC Holloway vs Rodriguez

November 13, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (6 pm, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Bigfoot

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer vs Leah Letson

Welterweight: Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs Julio Arce

PRELIMINARY CARD (3:00 pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Thiago Moisés x Joel Alvarez

Flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs Andrea Lee

Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin

Flyweight: Cortney Casey vs Liana Jojua

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese x Rafael Alves

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung