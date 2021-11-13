‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Christian/Renato will forget about marriage and take a beating from Barbara | come around

✅ And he went on to live the luxurious life of his late twin brother Christofer/Renato, even asking for his sister-in-law Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in marriage.

✅Wow, how daring right? 😮

✅ And another twist will roll in Saturday chapter 11/13, When the boy will be surprised to see his old love, minutes before going up to the altar with Barbara.

Deceived, Barbara stays with Christian when he takes his brother’s place

Understand what has happened so far 🕗🕘🕥

🧍🧍 After a tragedy, twins Christian and Christofer were separated in the first months of life. Christofer was adopted by a wealthy family who changed their name to Renato, while Christian lived his entire childhood in an orphanage.

🧍🧍 When he turns 18, Christian discovers that he has a twin brother and decides to go after him in Rio de Janeiro. After 10 years of searching, fate finally brought the brothers face to face.

🧍🧍 At the time of the reunion, Christian revealed to his brother that he was being threatened with death by drug dealers. Thinking about getting his twin out of this complicated situation, Renato went after the drug dealers and ended up being murdered in his place.

🧍🧍 A confusion caused Renato to be buried as Christian, who takes the opportunity to assume the identity of his deceased brother once and for all.

🏃On impulse, Christian/Renato asked Barbara, Christofer/Renato’s girlfriend, to marry him. Only, on the way to the altar, the groom will see Lara, his old love, and will be shaken.

🏃Ravi (Juan Paiva), the only one who knows Christian’s secret, will try to convince his best friend to give up marriage to his sister-in-law.

“You can come across her other times, and each time it will be like this?!” Ravi will say, talking about Lara.

🏃Even though he still can’t forget about Lara, Christian will continue with his plan to marry Barbara.

🏃But the delay of the groom will arouse the rage of the rich.

🏃Bárbara destroys the bouquet hitting the boy with the flowers:

“Can I know where you were?! Do you have any idea how humiliating this is?!”, the bride will scream.

🥳Christian Renato manages to get around the situation and marries Barbara.

🥳The ceremony takes place in the gardens of the Santiago mansion and is also attended by Elenice, Renato’s mother.

🥳 Overjoyed with her son’s bond, the dondoca is treated coldly by the boy.

