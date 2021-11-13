Understand Hamilton and Verstappen Investigations – 11/13/2021

When everyone thought that Friday was over, Interlagos asserted its fate as a circuit in which strange things happen…

First came news of the Hamilton investigation. At 6:45 pm, the FIA ​​released a technical statement reporting a suspected breach in the mobile wing of car #44.

“The positions of the adjustable elements on car 44 were checked, in compliance with article 3.6.3 of the F-1 Technical Regulation. The minimum distance requirement was fulfilled. However, the maximum distance requirement, when the DRS is activated and tested, has not been verified”, informed the note signed by Jo Bauer, F-1 technical delegate.

FIA press release announces investigation into Lewis Hamilton Image: Reproduction

This regulation item stipulates that the gap between the rear wing blades must be, at most, 85mm. A larger space would mean a competitive advantage, as the car would have less aerodynamic drag than its competitors in position disputes.

So far, everything is normal, nothing we haven’t seen before. There wasn’t much to discuss, any precision instrument would settle the issue. The tendency was for Hamilton to be punished.

But the hours passed and no decision was announced. It started to get weird. Judgments like that are quick.

Only at 22:20 did the clarification come. And the case took new directions…

It’s about Interlagos, don’t forget. A video made by a fan, Frederico Monteiro, won social media and transformed history.

The video shows Verstappen touching the rear wing of Hamilton’s car after the qualifying session. And that’s where the rub lives.

Yes, we are tired of seeing drivers analyzing competitors’ cars after practice and races. There’s been people kneeling down to look at the floor, there’s been a pilot sticking his face in the cockpit. Zero problem: look, you can. But it can’t touch. Because that’s a violation of another rule.

Article 2.5.1 of the International Motoring Sport Code stipulates that: “In a closed park regime, no operation, checking, adjustment or repair is authorized without the express authorization of the stewards”. In short, cars that are in a closed park cannot be touched by anyone without the approval of the FIA.

FIA press release announces investigation of Max Verstappen Image: Reproduction

Did Verstappen change anything in the car? No, impossible. In nets, whoever accuses the Dutchman of changing at such a distance or bending the wing. Only if he were the Hulk – the green one, not the Rooster. We are talking about structures that hold a car on the straight at over 320 km/h. It’s not a flick that changes that.

But Mercedes used this to its advantage. He claimed that Verstappen “contaminated” the closed park and that he also needs to be punished. So, late on Friday night, the FIA ​​announced that the decision will only be taken this Saturday, after hearing the Dutchman.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 am.

What do I think will happen? Hamilton will be punished and Verstappen will get an ear-pulling, perhaps a fine. But the rite has to be performed, all parties have to be heard.

And, thus, Interlagos gains another fantastic story for its already vast almanac.