Understand the concept and aesthetic elements of the new Flu uniform

On its official website, Fluminense released the first images of the club’s new third shirt, produced by Umbro. In gray and maroon colors, the armor alludes to the first colors of the club, as well as its function. There are still some elements that make up the concept. Understand:

The new armor was created with an emphasis on the arts inserted in the shirt, which demonstrate all the innovation that the English brand and the club brought to the piece. The development is based on the premise that each diamond symbolizes a fan. With special detail inside the uniform: on the half-moon there is an image to represent the importance of each fan, remembering what was dreamed of, and now finally possible, a moment to return to the stadium and play together with the team.

To highlight the gray tone on the shirt, the color was mixed with the letters and details in maroon – one of the traditional colors of the club – on the collar and side. Reinforcing tradition, while betting on the new, Umbro and Fluminense produced the classic garnet collar, in addition to adding the art of embossing with the initials “FFC”.

Another aesthetic element that enriches the piece is the differentiated cut of the fabric, with the back length a little longer than the front, improving the fit for use in and out of the field.