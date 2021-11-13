Unvaccinated are mainly responsible for the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Germany – World

The government of U.S issued a alert to europe indicating that the increase in military forces on Russia’s borders with Ukraine could signal a Moscow invasion to the neighboring country.

The problem arises in the midst of a dispute with the European Union (EU) that involves sanctions and thousands of refugees. In the dispute, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, threatened cut off the flow of Russian pipelines that pass through the territory managed by him. This could leave millions of Europeans without natural gas.

“We are heating up Europe, why are they threatening us that they are going to close the border? And if we close gas supplies there [Europa]?” Lukashenko declared during a ministerial meeting. “I urge the leaders of Poland, Lithuania and other mindless people to think before they speak.”

An reduction in gas volume arriving in Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline has been detected since last week. The flow, however, was normalized after Russian President Vladimir Putin intervened. The reduction in supply to Europe, which is experiencing an increase in energy prices linked to increased demand, was not detailed.

accusations

Belarus is accused of leading immigrant groups from Africa and the Middle East to areas bordering Poland, forcing them to try to move to the neighboring country and, consequently, entering the European Union. Polish authorities, however, have refused to receive immigrants or even accept asylum applications.

Given the impasse, the harsh climate in the region and the existence of violence by security forces on both sides, several people are getting sick. At least ten people, including children, died as a result of these circumstances.

The representative of the Iraqi Kurdistan government in Russia, Hoshavi Babakr, addressed the matter to the agency laugh. “They’re cold in the forest, we’re talking about people dying. If we don’t do anything, people could die,” he said.

Despite the mobilization of Iraqi authorities for the return of immigrants, the majority refuses to return to the country.

Reply from Poland

In response, Poland sent more than 15,000 troops to the border area, with the aim of blocking the passage of immigrants, mostly Iraqis. After some clashes, Vice Chancellor Pawel Jablonski told the newspaper La Stampa that the crisis is “the biggest threat facing Poland in the last 30 years”.

In addition to Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine, which also share borders with Belarus, have tightened security in border areas.

humanitarian crisis

European leaders believe Lukashenko intends to create a humanitarian crisis on the bloc’s borders in retaliation to sanctions imposed against the country. The measures are related to allegations of human rights violations.

One of the questions concerns the government’s role in the 2020 presidential election — the president was re-elected for a sixth term in a poll with alleged fraud.

The crackdown by security forces, which arrested thousands of people and committed serious attacks, has led to isolation in Belarus after several packages of measures. Thus, the country only had the support of Moscow and its lines of financial assistance.

With the migratory crisis, Lukashenko tries to respond to Brussels, although the maneuver could accentuate the isolation. “Lukashenko is making an inhumane move with the people,” said Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister who is expected to be the country’s new chancellor.

Current Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Putin and accused Lukashenko of making a “hybrid attack” against the EU using defenseless people.

So far, Putin and Lukashenko have aligned speeches, criticizing the sanctions and the way the EU has to prevent immigrants from entering the bloc. The Russian stated that Brussels must speak directly with Lukashenko if it wants to resolve the crisis.

Defense Systems Tests

Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 bombers flew over Belarusian territory on Wednesday (10), which would officially be a testing maneuver of the country’s air defense systems. This Thursday (11), two other Tupolev Tu-160 bombers did the same.

The Belarusian president no longer hides that such overflights represent a message to the EU, indicating that Moscow is his ally. “We have to monitor the situation at the border at all times. Let them squeak and scream. Yes, these bombers are capable of carrying nuclear weapons. But we have no other options. We have to see what they are doing beyond the borders.”

Pressure

In addition to the crisis with Belarus, Merkel pressed Putin on expanding the military presence on the Russian-Ukrainian border, which could signal Moscow invasion.

One of Russia’s complaints is the growing use of drones by the Ukrainian Army in attacks against pro-Moscow separatist forces in the east of the country, in a conflict that has existed since 2014.

Despite not recognizing support for militias, the Russian government rejects accusations of preparing an invasion and indicates that the use of TB2 Bayratkar, made in Turkey, could “destabilize” the situation on the front lines.

According to members of the US government, heard by the news agency Bloomberg, the signs are similar to those seen before the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, which shows that Russia has a plan to respond to any “provocations” coming from Kiev.

Recently, Vladimir Putin warned that her government could perceive increased engagement between Ukraine and NATO as a “red line”.

Earlier this year, Russian forces carried out a similar move, which took place before a meeting between Russian President and US President Joe Biden.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, pointed out that would not be intimidated by Russia. “I hope that now the whole world sees who wants peace and who is concentrating 100,000 men on our border. The psychological pressure from Russia does not affect us, our intelligence has all the information, and our army is ready to act anytime, anywhere. “, stressed the Ukrainian leader.