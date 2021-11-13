UPA doctor Magalhães Bastos denounces Gabriel Monteiro for threats being ‘inspected’ at the unit | Rio de Janeiro

“I took my hour and a half, my two hours, when we were approached, with total lack of respect. I never imagined in my life that I would be woken up by armed people on my side. I’m not against inspections, to accompany the functioning of the health unit, but we are not talking about it,” said the doctor, in an interview with RJ1, on TV Globo.
The doctor used his cell phone to film the moment when the councilor’s security guards approached him. In the images, Gabriel Monteiro even says that he is going to denounce the doctor to the Public Ministry of Rio. The councilor’s entry took place around 4:00 in the morning.
On duty, which was quiet and without people waiting for care, according to a statement from the UPA directorate of Magalhães Bastos, two doctors were treating patients who were admitted to the unit.
In a statement, SMS reported that councilor Gabriel Monteiro, “along with his team, entered the unit around 4:00 am this Friday, armed.” Also according to the secretariat, there were no patients to be seen in the waiting room.
Therefore, “the doctor was on his rest time and could be called at any time, in case any patient was admitted to the unit”.
Sought, the councilor’s press office did not respond to inquiries about the doctor’s claims that he had made threats and abuse of authority.
The City Council was also asked to take a position on the conduct, but until the publication of this matter, no response had been sent.
On October 9, the direction of the Philippe Pinel Municipal Institute (IMPP), in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio, denounced an ‘inspection visit’ carried out by the Rio councilor Gabriel Monteiro. The trip took place on the 6th of that month and, according to the psychiatric unit, Gabriel and his entourage would have intimidated and embarrassed employees, and were even in the wards recording patients suffering from mental disorders and in crisis.
In a repudiation note, the IMPP’s management narrates the inspection carried out by the councilor. According to them, Monteiro was armed with a pistol in his waistband and arrived at the scene around 2 pm on Wednesday, accompanied by about seven men who are part of his entourage. These men would be dressed in black and camouflaged clothing.