UPA doctor Magalhães Bastos denounces Gabriel Monteiro for threats being ‘inspected’ at the unit | Rio de Janeiro

Rio – A doctor from the Magalhães Bastos Emergency Care Unit, West Zone, denounced having been threatened by councilor Gabriel Monteiro (PSD) and his security team, in the early hours of this Friday. The professional was on rest time when the congressman entered the health unit looking for doctors. According to him, Monteiro and his security guards were armed and would have embarrassed the team.

“I took my hour and a half, my two hours, when we were approached, with total lack of respect. I never imagined in my life that I would be woken up by armed people on my side. I’m not against inspections, to accompany the functioning of the health unit, but we are not talking about it,” said the doctor, in an interview with RJ1, on TV Globo.

The doctor used his cell phone to film the moment when the councilor’s security guards approached him. In the images, Gabriel Monteiro even says that he is going to denounce the doctor to the Public Ministry of Rio. The councilor’s entry took place around 4:00 in the morning.

On duty, which was quiet and without people waiting for care, according to a statement from the UPA directorate of Magalhães Bastos, two doctors were treating patients who were admitted to the unit.

In a statement, SMS reported that councilor Gabriel Monteiro, “along with his team, entered the unit around 4:00 am this Friday, armed.” Also according to the secretariat, there were no patients to be seen in the waiting room.

Therefore, “the doctor was on his rest time and could be called at any time, in case any patient was admitted to the unit”.

Sought, the councilor’s press office did not respond to inquiries about the doctor’s claims that he had made threats and abuse of authority.

The City Council was also asked to take a position on the conduct, but until the publication of this matter, no response had been sent.