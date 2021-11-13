US SEC Rejects Bitcoin ETF in VanEck Sight

The US Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, officially announced that it rejected the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the face of fund manager VanEck months after the company filed its application.

According to a statement this Friday, the SEC rejected a proposed rule change by the Cboe BZX Exchange to list and trade shares in VanEck’s Bitcoin (BTC) Trust. Specifically, the SEC said that any rule change in favor of ETF approval would not be “‘designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices” nor “to protect investors and the public interest.”

“The Commission finds that BZX has failed to comply with its burden under the Exchange Act and the Commission’s Rules of Practice to demonstrate that its proposal is consistent with the requirements of the Exchange Act Section,” the SEC said, adding:

“It is essential for an exchange listing of a securities derivatives product to enter into a watch sharing agreement with the markets that trade the underlying assets for the listing exchange to have the ability to obtain the necessary information to detect, investigate and prevent fraud and market manipulation, as well as violations of applicable foreign exchange and federal securities laws and rules. ”

The regulator had a maximum period of 240 days to approve or deny the offer after it was published in the Federal Register on March 19, giving the SEC until November 14 to make a decision after extensions on April 28 and September 8. Industry experts including Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas he said that the SEC would hardly approve VanEck’s fund, given its record of denying offers from investment firms with exposure to cryptocurrencies, a prediction that turned out to be true.

“[A SEC] resolves the inconsistency of not considering the CME a sig-sized regulated mkt in spot denial, but then approving futures ETFs,” said Balchunas. “It’s a very good point, but the SEC doesn’t care. Not having. Basically, logic and reason are trumped by technical legality. ”

While the rejection could be a blow to many investors, the SEC has already approved ETFs tied to Bitcoin futures contracts. In October, BTC Strategy ETF shares of digital asset manager Valkyrie and ProShares were listed on the US stock exchanges. Since then, the ProShares ETF has hit the top 2% of all ETFs in terms of total trading volume – about $400 million worth of shares traded on November 10th.

The impact on Bitcoin’s price saw the cryptoactive briefly drop to $62,300 before returning to more than $63,000. The price marks a 9.7% drop since Bitcoin hit a new record of $69,000 on November 10th.

