vaccination is essential and the requirement cannot be seen as discriminatory.

posted on 11/13/2021 06:00



For Luiz Roberto Barroso, vaccination is essential for public health and the requirement cannot be seen as discriminatory – (credit: TSE/Disclosure)

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended several sections of the Ministry of Labor’s ordinance No. 620/21, which determined that companies could not demand proof of vaccination against covid-19 from employees. The matter aroused controversy and led political parties and unions to file suits against the government, alleging an affront to the Constitution. With Barroso’s decision, employers regain the right to demand or even fire anyone who refuses to present the document. The ordinance was issued by the ministry on the 1st of November.

But, according to Barroso, the requirement should not be applied to people who have medical contraindications based on the National Vaccination Plan or on scientific consensus. The minister followed the orientation of the Court, which, last year, understood that vaccination in the country is mandatory, but cannot be forced, and sanctions can be applied to those who do not immunize themselves. On the other hand, the government ordinance classified as “discriminatory practice” the dismissal for just cause of the employee or the requirement of vaccination for admission.

Mariana Machado Pedroso, a partner at Chenut Oliveira Santiago Advogados, emphasizes that Barroso’s decision is still preliminary, but it did not come as a surprise, as it respects the understanding of the Supreme Court, although, she recalls, the “compulsory vaccination” — when the government creates means of access to the citizen — indicated by the court is different from the concept of “mandatory vaccination”. “It was also very important in the injunction for minister Barroso to understand that the government cannot interfere in the company’s decision-making power.”

“It is also worth highlighting what has been little talked about. The injunction not only touches the power of the employer, but Barroso highlights, and I think it is extremely relevant, the right of other employees to a healthy environment. In other words, dismissal for dismissal. just cause or not hiring those who have not been immunized are protection for employees. I found this point very interesting,” stated Mariana.

Donne Pisco, founding partner of Pisco & Rodrigues Advogados, emphasizes that the “suspension of the Ministry of Labor ordinance highlights the lack of justification for the prohibition of the requirement for a vaccine”. He made it clear that there was no point in the government’s measure, because there is a previous manifestation by the STF, “provided for in Law No. 13.979/20, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro himself”.

The government even equated the vaccination requirement with discriminatory practices related to sex, race, color, age and disability and established punishments for employers who failed to comply with the Ministry of Labor’s determination. In the decision, Barroso recalled that the country and the world are facing a pandemic of serious proportions. “The covid-19 disease proved to be highly contagious and is responsible, in Brazil, for the impressive figure that exceeds 600,000 deaths. Available research indicates that vaccination is an essential measure to reduce the infection by covid-19, to minimize the viral load and ensure greater resilience to those infected,” he pointed out.

The allegation of discriminatory practice was also barred. “There is no possible comparison between the requirement for vaccination against covid-19 and discrimination based on sex, origin, race, color, marital status, family status, disability, professional rehabilitation, age or pregnancy. These last factors do not interfere with the right the health or life of other employees of the company or third parties. The lack of vaccination interferes”, argued the minister.

Labor inspection in check

After the federal government announced the simplification of more than a thousand labor standards and the institution of the Infralegal Labor Regulatory Framework, through Decree No. 10.854/2021, specialists and professional associations fear the loss of space for the Public Ministry in the inspection of labor laws .

In all, the contents of more than a thousand decrees, ordinances and labor normative instructions were consolidated into 15 norms. The measure, signed by President Jair Bolsonaro, determines that the inspection activity of employment relations is exclusive to tax auditors linked to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

In the assessment of the National Association of Labor Attorneys (ANPT), there is still a need for more depth on the subject. The entity is against the streamlining of standards. “The lack of space for prior discussion is particularly serious when it comes to modifying the labor normative framework”, he points out.

“Due to the commitment expressly assumed by Brazil before the international community, it presupposes, according to the tripartite model, dialogue between the government and the recipients of the standardization, employers and workers, who are duly represented by the union entities that bring them together”, noted the ANPT.

For the president of the National Association of Labor Justice Magistrates (Anamatra), Luiz Colussi, there is an “extrapolation” of the government with the measure. “This change can cause legal uncertainty, precisely what the new decree intends to do, which is precisely to bring legal certainty. And this point is contradictory, insecure,” he says.

Colussi claims that Anamatra is yet to evaluate the decree. “We are examining and discussing the text to understand if there is no extrapolation of the regulatory power of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and an invasion of the competence of the National Congress to legislate on labor law”, he highlighted.

Debate

The decree, on the one hand, by simplifying the rules, facilitates the entrepreneur’s understanding. “But there are tortoises that are effectively not welcome”, points out judge Guilherme Feliciano, a professor at the University of São Paulo and former president of Anamatra. He said that several aspects should be done through law and not executive decree. Among the tortoises, he points out new rules about employee attendance.