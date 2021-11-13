Vaccine passport can be presented digitally or physically in Ceará, defines decree – Metro

O health passport Requested for entry to events, restaurants, bars and beach tents throughout Ceará may be presented digitally or physically, as established by the new decree published by the State Government this Saturday morning (13).

As of Monday (15), the date on which the new rules stipulated in the document come into effect, it will be necessary to prove the complete vaccination schedule with doses of the immunizing agent against Covid-19 to enter these spaces.

Still according to the Government’s decision, the proof of digital vaccination can be obtained through the website of the Department of Health of the State, in the Ceará App, from the State Government, by Connect Sus, of the Ministry of Health, or by another digital platform that issues the document.

Because of this, in all places where the vaccination passport is required, there is no need for mandatory distance Social. In addition, the restrictions on working hours were also removed, as informed by Governor Camilo Santana on Friday (12).

For children under 12 and people who could not be vaccinated for medical reasons, the new decree establishes that it will not be necessary to present a passport, as long as the reason in question is proven.

Presentation of rules

During the live, Camilo Santana stated that “114 municipalities in Ceará have already applied more than 80%” of the doses of vaccines against Covid received. However, the refusal for the immunizing agent may be impacting vaccination coverage in the state.

The state manager made an appeal for people to get vaccinated and for municipal managers to carry out awareness campaigns. Exactly why, he said, the Combating the Pandemic Committee decided to present proof of immunization against the disease.

“We are, officially, implementing the requirement of a passport to enter, in Ceará, for establishments such as restaurants, bars and events”, he also communicated in the broadcast on Friday (12).