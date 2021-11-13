Valentina praises member of the rural reality show

by

Valentina Francavilla, peon of “A Fazenda 13″ (RecordTV), amused Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello and Solange Gomes by commenting on the members of the rural reality production present at Festa da Laje”, the ninth of the season.

“Guys, there’s a guy from the production who’s beautiful over there, but I can’t say anything,” she said in a low tone. “Oh, don’t put me in it, I can’t,” Aline commented, laughing.

“Where, where?” Dayane asked with a laugh. “We can’t talk, a handsome production guy,” continued Valentina, making Solange laugh. “Hi? Are you crazy?”, said the ex-bathtub Gugu.

“That I can’t position myself, really. Is that the one over there?”, asked the ex-panicat.

Then, the quartet talked about the behavior of Rico Melquiades, who vented at the party with Marina Ferrari saying he was calm with a possible elimination after the frictions of today’s recording of “Hora do Faro”.

