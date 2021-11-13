Valentina says Rico ‘died’ for her

This afternoon in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the recording of the program “Hora do Faro”, the pedestrians participated in a dynamic. During the game, Valentina Francavilla and Dayane Mello exchanged barbs with Rico Melquiades.

The game consisted of assigning “news” titles to other participants. Mileide chose Rico to be the “cover” of the news: “Betrayal: Pawn was seen playing foul play with friend.” On the subject, Dayane talked about not having received one of Rico’s lantern powers in the last garden formation. The model said she no longer believed in the comedian and said she was grateful that it happened now and not just before the final.

“In this 1 month that we were together, we always supported each other, we helped, we were protecting ourselves. At some point, he used us to make his game”, said Day, stating that the pawn may also have chosen to deliver the power of Aline by including a cash prize.

Rico argued that he had always defended the group, but that they only organized to defend themselves for the rest of the group. At this time, Valentina and MC Gui accused Rico of lying. The comedian went on to say that he was trying to devise strategies to defend his friends from the countryside, but that they never tried to free him from the spotlight. Valentina then became elated.

What a lie, Lord Jesus! […] I got slapped face to face, all of us: me, Day, Aline. Because we liked him, I thought he was an exceptional guy and he disappointed in a way… A liar. He talks bad about everyone behind their backs, then wants to hug everyone. Made an ugly betrayal with the group. […] He was a traitor, he’s fake, talks bad about everyone behind their backs and wants to hug and kiss. Valentina Francavilla

The ex-stage assistant pointed out that Rico always tries to “get his out of line”, is sure he’s in the final of the program and joins in with participants who speak ill of him and his allies.

As of today, Rico for me is dead. Completely dead. What he did to me, to Dayane, to Aline, who were people that we slapped at the whole time because no one here could stand him. Defended, hugged when he cried. Today, Rico, for me, is a person in here, invisible. Valentina Francavilla

Continuing the game, Rodrigo Faro instructed the pedestrians to say whether the news attributed to Rico was “false” or “true. Unanimously, the participants agreed that the news is true and that Rico plays dirty games with his friends.

The digital influencer defended himself again, claiming that everyone who left the reality called it “real” after leaving the show. Valentina, however, continued to attack the pawn.

“I don’t think people know you, real,” he finished.

The Farm: Check out all the pedestrians who have ever worn the farmer’s hat

1 / 9 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Play/RecordTV two / 9 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 3 / 9 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Play/RecordTV 4 / 9 4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 5 / 9 5th Farmer: Dayane Mello The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden Play/Playplus 6 / 9 6th farmer: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with a farmer’s hat Play/Playplus 7 / 9 7th farmer: Sthe Matos The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer Play/Playplus 8 / 9 8th farmer: Marina Ferrari The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer’s test Play/Playplus 9 / 9 9th farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo in the farmer’s test Play/Playplus