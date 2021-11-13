Valentina says she went to the farm by Rico and detonates pawn

Valentina Francavilla told Dayane Mello about Rico Melquiades, a former friend and ally of the people in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

“How false, my God in heaven. It’s getting to a level of falsehood irritation that’s eating me up,” exclaimed Mouse’s former stage assistant.

“She too, there, lying on the bed, hugging [ele]”, Dayane said, referring to Aline.

“But she is like that,” defended Valentina. The model disagreed.

“At least she didn’t stick, got it?” Val said.

“She’s capable of anything, too, from what I’m seeing,” said the former Grande Fratello.

The ex-stage assistant continued talking about Rico: “He put his dick until he didn’t want to anymore and then he wants to get closer because he’s all alone. F*cked me, put me in the c* and you sang me the ball. An hour before farm [você falou]: ‘Do you think he’ll save you? He will not go’. And I, like an idiot, believing that I was saved… We all went to the fields because of him”.

“I know, friend. Could have left, right? Friend, I don’t want to be a part of this anymore. And so, if I save you and you save them, I won’t save you,” Dayane warned.

“I won’t,” guaranteed Valentina.

“I know, but if you save Aline, don’t wait for me. I’ll save MC Gui, other people,” explained the model, saying that she is clarifying right away so as not to look fake. “There is still a lot of game”.

The two went to the living room, where they continued their conversation. “Friend, if there’s one thing I care about, it’s loyalty,” said the former stage assistant.

“I’m just going to tell you one thing. I hate people who want to destroy what I built and it took me a long time. I hate those people who throw things and want to see the business burn down. Go build your things by yourself!”, exclaimed Dayane .