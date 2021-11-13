Valentina tells Day to complain about Rico’s shoving

After saying that Rico Melquiades used the banner of racism to defame her in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dayane Mello reported having been pushed by the comedian during the discussion and was guided by Valentina Francavilla, at dawn today, to make a accusation of assault for the production of the reality show.

“I thought there was going to be some punches down there,” joked MC Gui when he saw Dayane lying on the bed. “Oh, Bill. Silly ass*”, complained Solange Gomes. “No, he’s just kidding,” defended Valentina Francavilla. “Silly,” laughed Solange.

Dayane Mello stated that he was already expecting an attack from Rico Melquiades for having been there for a while without causing harm inside “The Farm 2021”.

It’s OK. Just a little humiliation, humiliating, but it’s all right!

“Humbling for Brazil, right? That’s all!”, Valentina complained. “Only him wanting to promote himself and wanting to destroy you,” blasted MC Gui. “It’s a lot of stuff he’s been making up in his head,” Dayane Mello pointed out. “How ridiculous,” snapped MC Gui.

The model also reported in a tone of regret that the comedian showed that he would spit on her in the midst of the confusion on the dance floor of the reality show’s ninth party.

He was almost spitting in my face. I was sitting on the couch and out of nowhere he came.

“Do you know how she fought with her? With her hands behind her back to show that I wasn’t hitting her,” Valentina pointed out. “But he was pushing her,” said MC Gui. “He was pushing me,” Dayane accused.

After Dayane says she was pushed, Valentina didn’t think twice to suggest her gamemate to report him for production of “The Farm 2021”.

So, go complain!

“I held him for an hour he was going after you… Well, there’s nothing to talk about. It’s wait for Tuesday,” pointed out MC Gui, saying that everyone must vote for Rico to go to the ninth farm of ” The Farm 2021″.