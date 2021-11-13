Verstappen is called for clarification by the commissioners of the São Paulo GP

Max Verstappen will have to talk to the FIA ​​stewards after allegedly having touched Lewis Hamilton’s car after qualifying for the Sprint Qualifying at the São Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix, held this Friday (12) at the Interlagos Autodrome . The Red Bull driver was surpassed by four tenths by Mercedes’ rival in the activity, and will initially start from second place in the qualifying race.

After the activity, the Englishman started to be investigated for, supposedly, the DRS of his Mercedes having an opening above the allowed. The result will only be released this Saturday. However, a video of a fan who was at the racetrack located in the south of São Paulo shows Verstappen watching the Englishman’s car.

If he touched the Mercedes number 44, Verstappen would have violated article 2.5.1 of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code. “Within the Parc Fermé, only designated officials can enter. No operation, checking, adjustment or repair is permitted unless authorized by the same employees or by applicable regulations”, says the regulation.

In this way, the two protagonists of the championship can be punished by the commissioners. Hamilton will lose five grid positions on Sunday as he had his Mercedes’ combustion engine replaced. The São Paulo Formula 1 GP will be played this Sunday, from 2 pm.