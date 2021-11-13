Verstappen is caught inspecting the rear wing of Hamilton’s car

Video catches Verstappen checking the rear wing of Hamilton’s car after qualifying (Photo: Reproduction)

A video of a follower of BIG PRIZE helps to conclude that the Mercedes rear wing issue was indeed brought to the FIA ​​by Red Bull. As soon as the classification of this Friday (12) ended in Interlagos, Max Verstappen did not hesitate to inspect the part of the car that ended up in the first position, that of Lewis Hamilton.

On Twitter, Frederico Monteiro showed this video recorded by him:

Hours after the practice, the FIA ​​informed that it evaluated the seven-times champion’s car and that it was in disagreement with the rules established for the mobile wing (DRS). The entity sent the question to the commissioners, who will decide whether or not to punish.

According to Jo Bauer, the technical delegate who is responsible for supervising inspections of all cars after the weekend activities, Hamilton’s car was above the maximum wing opening limit, which increases the car’s power when the DRS is used.

“The position of the upper rear wing adjustable elements was checked on car #44 to see if it was in accordance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula 1 Technical Rules. [entre as partes da asa] have been met, but the requirements for a maximum of 85 mm [de separação] when the mobile wing system is used and has been tested in accordance with TD/011-19 it has not been achieved. I’m forwarding the issue to the commissioners for consideration,” Bauer said.

The German magazine Auto Motor und Sport revealed that Red Bull had been alerted by the FIA ​​to the opening of the wing after the morning’s free practice.

If the penalty is confirmed, Verstappen will be placed first on the sprint race grid and Hamilton will start in 20th and last place. It’s good to remember that whatever Hamilton’s position in the sprint race, he will still lose five more places before Sunday’s São Paulo GP start, due to an internal combustion engine replacement in the #44 car.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. On Saturday, the TL2 is scheduled for 12:00 (GMT), while the sprint race starts at 16:30.

