Verstappen is summoned by flight attendants in SP after touching Mercedes’ rear wing

Video catches Verstappen checking the rear wing of Hamilton’s car after qualifying (Photo: Reproduction)

After hours of indecision over Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes DRS case, the commissioners summoned Red Bull’s Max Verstappen from Holland to discuss a possible violation of Article 2.5.1. of the FIA ​​Sport Code. The driver was caught touching Hamilton’s rear wing after qualifying this Friday (12) in São Paulo with the cars in a closed park regime, something prohibited.

The video in which Verstappen is seen playing on the Mercedes wing was captured by Frederico Monteiro, a follower of BIG PRIZE, present in the stands of Interlagos on Friday. Max is expected to appear in the flight attendant’s room at 9:30 am GMT. The FIA ​​had previously announced that it would not release the verdict in the Lewis case until Saturday, awaiting further evidence.

Hamilton took pole position on Friday, but the FIA ​​estimated that the Mercedes of the seven-time world champion was in disagreement with the rules set for the mobile wing and sent the issue to the stewards.

According to Jo Bauer, the technical delegate who is responsible for supervising inspections of all cars after the weekend activities, Hamilton’s car was above the maximum wing opening limit, which increases the car’s power when the DRS is used.

“The position of the upper rear wing adjustable elements was checked on car #44 to see if it was in accordance with Article 3.6.3 of the Technical Rules of Formula 1 2021. Minimum distance requirements [entre as partes da asa] have been met, but the requirements for a maximum of 85 mm [de separação] when the mobile wing system is used and has been tested in accordance with TD/011-19 it has not been achieved. I’m forwarding the issue to the commissioners for consideration,” Bauer said.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. On Saturday, the TL2 is scheduled for 12:00 (GMT), while the sprint race starts at 16:30.

