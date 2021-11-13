Verstappen receives a R$312,000 fine for touching Hamilton’s car

Frederico Monteiro’s video helped the FIA ​​define Verstappen’s punishment in the form of a fine (Video: Frederico Monteiro/Twitter)

Part of the uncertainty about the controversy that erupted after the classification of the São Paulo GP was resolved. Max Verstappen escaped only with a fine, of €50,000 (or R$312,000), in a decision taken by the Formula 1 technical stewards shortly after free practice 2, this Saturday (12), after the Dutchman touched the rear wing of the Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes after last Friday’s afternoon session at Interlagos.

Until then, Verstappen had a peaceful afternoon in Interlagos. Even though he ranked second in last Friday’s icy session, the championship leader knew that for Sunday his situation would be much more comfortable in relation to the confrontation with Lewis Hamilton, as the Briton will lose, in any case, five places in the grid because Mercedes replaced the internal combustion engine.

Max Verstappen escaped with only a fine in Interlagos (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

But an apparently innocent action put Max in the eye of the hurricane and in the basket along with Hamilton. One of the videos, revealed by Frederico Monteiro, a follower of BIG PRIZE, shows that Verstappen touched the rear wing of Hamilton’s Mercedes W12 shortly after qualifying. Since the cars are in a closed park regime, any action in this regard is illegal.

Another image, revealed by an internet user — who chose not to identify himself — to journalist Fabio Seixas shows that Verstappen touched the back of the W12 twice.

The FIA ​​reacted to Verstappen’s action and called him to the control tower to meet with the technical commissioners, in a meeting that lasted less than 15 minutes, at 9:30 am on Saturday. Afterwards, Mercedes representatives spent nearly an hour to explain the alleged irregularities in Hamilton’s car’s DRS system and also argued that Verstappen should have been punished.

Mercedes’ allegation, according to Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, consultant and head of Red Bull, respectively, is that Verstappen damaged the rear wing of Hamilton’s car. The theory was considered “amazing” by the British leader, who rejected any possibility that the pilot had acted intentionally.

According to a document published at 1:33 pm (GMT), the stewards also analyzed the video of a fan located on the other side of the track, as well as images from onboard cameras of cars 14, by Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and from Verstappen himself. The images made it clear what happened.

The stewards also understood that it has become a habit for drivers to touch cars after qualifying and races. And that was also Verstappen’s explanation, which was a simple habit of touching Hamilton’s car area, which has been the target of speculation in recent races and also of barbs between Mercedes and Red Bull. In the document, the commissioners understand that the tendency is to highlight this episode. However, such a scenario opens a loophole that can lead to greater problems when the closed park rule is violated.

Therefore, in order not to set any precedents, the FIA ​​technical commissioners decided to determine the punishment in the form of a fine of €50,000 for Vertappen.

After the decision on Verstappen, a verdict from the technical commissioners on Lewis Hamilton is expected in the next few minutes, not least because the Formula 1 sprint race in Interlagos is scheduled for 16:30 (GMT-3). Only then will it be decided whether Hamilton will maintain the first position on the grid for the race or if Max will start at the front and Hamilton at the end of the line. Friday the 12th, therefore, is not over yet.

