VIDEO: A wake with a keg of draft beer and cremation with popcorn go viral on the internet; psychologist explains ways to deal with grief | Paraná

A wake with free draft beer, in Londrina, in the north of Paraná, and a cremation with popcorn, in Curitiba, went viral on the internet in a different way than the farewells.

Always lively and a samba lover, Mansur Miguel Mitne, 73, was carried in his coffin to the sound of Gonzaguinha, on Tuesday (9). Meanwhile, friends and family members sang and toasted in honor of the doctor, in the interior of the state. See the video above.

In the capital, the family of Bertile Leal Ferreira, 65, played a bouquet during the wake, on Monday (8). The play with flowers and popcorn were requested by the retiree, before she died. Watch the video below.

Bouquet of flowers is played during a wake in Curitiba, and the video goes viral

Her goal was to give moments of joy, as she did during her life, to those who love her so much.

According to family members, everyone is feeling the pain of loss. However, the requests that were granted turned into tributes and left the moment of farewell lighter.

For psychologist Michele Monique Maba, who works with grief in group and individual processes, this period can be faced in different ways. (Read more below on the subject).

“It’s impossible to experience grief without a minimum of shock, of anguish for the detachment of not having someone you love around anymore. What we manage is to give a different tone, many times, to this grief.”

Family threw bouquet at Bertila's wake; Mansur was carried in the coffin to the sound of samba, in Paraná

Bertile could have several reasons to express dismay or to complain about some invasive medical treatment, but that didn’t happen. According to the family, she did the opposite.

Even after facing three cancers, presenting problems in almost all organs of the body and spending a great deal of time in the hospital, the retiree showed strength and took a smile from everyone.

“She was a very good-humored person, despite everything she went through. She didn’t want us to feel sorry for her. She never talked about sadness, never complained about anything, about going to the hospital. She always went to and from the hospital, but unfortunately this time there was no way, she rested,” said niece Ariadne Leal.

Family was always together and admired Beti's positive energy

According to his niece, Bertile died of a stroke. But before leaving, she made three requests.

The first was for the family to throw a bouquet during the wake, to joke that whoever took the flowers would be the next to die and meet her.

The second was to put corn with her body, so that at the time of cremation, popcorn would pop.

Bertile Leal Ferreira was 65 years old and lived in Curitiba

After answering these requests, the niece Ariadne told what she did in a post on the social network. The video went viral and has more than 5.1 million views.

“I posted it to show who my aunt was, but I never thought it would go viral so much. We were so happy. A lot of people said they wanted to meet, that she was a sensational person, that she wanted to join the family. people feel more comfortable. She is also very happy because she always liked to play, so I think she is very happy with others talking so highly of her,” he said.

According to the family, Beti’s last request, as she was known, is yet to be fulfilled. They will throw her ashes from the top of a mountain and onto the beach.

“A true warrior, because she has never complained. Sometimes we complain more about life than those who really suffer. We learned a lot from her to appreciate the little things”, said the niece.

Beti with her husband and daughters

Anyone who knew Dr. Mansur knows how much he liked a good party. Always happy with life, the doctor did not want to cry on the day of the wake.

For this reason, the sons Valéria and Gustavo Rezende Mitne decided to throw a party in honor of their father for the farewell moment.

Together with friends and family, they drank more than 1,000 liters of draft beer and sparkling wine to celebrate the lives of those who left.

“He said he would like me to order the snacks he liked, it was to have samba, that he wanted beer,” said Valéria.

Mansur with his wife and children

Mansur died after having complications from leukemia, which he discovered in September 2021.

According to the children, even in the last moments, before being intubated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he was taking care of them and worried about their sadness.

“My father was a very happy person. There were patients who went to see him without being sick, we realized that they went there to talk. My father was a person who put anyone up, we joked that he even put people in a wake up. It’s really his personality,” said Gustavo.

During the wake, some friends published videos of the tribute paid. The images started to be shared on the internet and the case gained prominence on the networks.

According to Gustavo, they did not expect so many developments with the wake, as their mother’s, in 2019, had been similar and there was no such repercussion.

According to the family, Mansur liked to enjoy life

After the incident, many people talked to their children and said they want to do the same during the wake of their loved ones, to try to ease the pain of such a difficult day.

“If we believe that this is not the end point, most religions preach that, why not celebrate? Most preach that the life that comes after is better, so why not make it a party? Of course the saudade hurts, nostalgia will get bigger and more painful, even more for the father we have, he is the best father in the world for sure, but it was a lighter way of having this passage,” explained the son .

According to psychologist Michele, the way of dealing with grief can change a lot depending on people’s culture.

“We, as Latinos, have a lot to deal with the issue of getting in touch with the pain, of veiling, burying or cremating in a very short time, of working out that pain right away. In other cultures, we end up postponing this suffering a little and dealing with it little by little.”

Religion is also one of the factors that can influence this period.

Depending on what the family believes, how to have hope in the afterlife can help to face the process of loss more easily, according to Michele.

Regardless of how the moment of mourning is handled, respecting each other’s way is essential in this delicate moment. See the video below.

Psychologist talks about the importance of respect for grief

The specialist also recommends whoever is in this process to seek professional help, mainly through bereavement groups, as it is a place where there is an enriching exchange of experience and which can help to better understand what can be done after losing someone.

“The group has a fundamental, delicious importance, for people to share their anguish, realize that they are not alone and mold this hope that there are better days, even in the face of such pain.”