VIDEO: Dissatisfied customer throws hot soup in restaurant manager’s face | World

A woman hit a Mexican restaurant manager in Temple (Texas, USA) in the face with hot, spicy soup after being furious to discover that the plastic lid on the container had melted.

The unidentified customer was recorded tossing soup at 24-year-old Jannele Broland after claiming the food was so bad it caused the lid to dissolve.

The manager of Sol de Jalisco, a popular Mexican fast food chain, shared the episode on TikTok.

“The experience was traumatizing and painful,” said Broland, according to the Daily Mail. “My heart broke just knowing someone could do something so terrible and then laugh about it,” added she, who tried to offer the money back, but ended up ignored by the client.

The video shows Broland talking to the irate customer, who has been returning to the restaurant to file a complaint, as she takes the lid off the soup container and points it at her before abruptly tossing it at Jannele. The woman grabbed the man she was with and ran out the door, showing the footage, which went viral since it aired on Wednesday (10/11). watch

“I remember feeling the heat of the soup, my eyes were burning. My nose was burning. I was breathless for a moment. I was really in shock from it all,” recalled the manager, according to KCEN.

The police rushed to the scene, and Jannele filed a complaint. The first hearing in the case has not yet been scheduled.