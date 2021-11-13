Video sent to GP changes Hamilton’s investigation and puts Verstappen on the wheel

Video catches Verstappen checking the rear wing of Hamilton’s car after qualifying (Photo: Reproduction)

The video that a follower of BIG PRIZE sent via Twitter and that won the world has a fundamental influence on the result of the investigation of the irregularity seen in the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton’s car.

At 7:33 pm (Brasília, GMT -3), Frederico Monteiro, @frd182, replied to a tweet by reporter Gabriel Curty, who is in Interlagos covering the São Paulo Formula 1 GP, with his own images taken in the stands on the main straight of the racetrack. The video captured the inspection that Max Verstappen did on Hamilton’s car right after qualifying this Friday (12).

Although distant, it is possible to see that Verstappen got out of his car, went behind it and touched the rear wing of the Red Bull #33. He then moved to Hamilton’s #44 car and made a similar move.

Verstappen’s action probably stemmed from Red Bull’s suspicion stemming from free practice at Interlagos. It was Mercedes’ rival team that, according to Auto Motor und Sport magazine, suspected that something was wrong with Hamilton’s speed on the straight and that it was related to DRS, the popular mobile wing, and reported it to the FIA.

The FIA ​​went and, among a number of cars, oversaw Hamilton’s. The entity assessed that the seven-times champion’s car was in fact in disagreement with the rules established for the mobile wing and sent the question to the commissioners.

Jo Bauer, the technical delegate who is responsible for supervising inspections of all cars after the weekend activities, explained in the document that Hamilton’s car was above the maximum wing opening limit, which increases the car’s power when DRS is used.

“The position of the upper rear wing adjustable elements was checked on car #44 to see if it was in accordance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula 1 Technical Rules. [entre as partes da asa] have been met, but the requirements for a maximum of 85 mm [de separação] when the mobile wing system is used and has been tested in accordance with TD/011-19 it has not been achieved. I am forwarding the matter to the commissioners for consideration,” the statement said.

The case was then referred to the commissioners, who would then have to confirm or not the infraction. As this is a technical issue, it was easy to solve – as, for example, with Sebastian Vettel and the smaller amount of fuel found in the tank in Aston Martin’s car after his second place in the Hungarian GP, ​​which led to its disqualification. Just measure, and that’s it.

But hours passed, and when it was nearly 10 pm, the FIA ​​announced that the decision would not take place until Saturday morning.

Will Lewis Hamilton start first on Saturday? (Photo: Mercedes)

Exactly 30 minutes after that announcement, the FIA ​​released a new document calling Verstappen to the stewards’ room on Saturday morning for allegedly breaching Article 2.5.1 of the FIA’s Sporting Code. The article is related to Parc Fermé rules and says that “only employees allowed can enter” that area – and this already includes the space where the top three in the session stop their cars – and that “no operation, check, adjustment or repair is permitted unless authorized by the same employees”.

Thus, Verstappen will have to justify why he touched his car and Hamilton’s as seen in Frederico Monteiro’s video. That’s why the FIA ​​would need either more images or enough justification to apply the verdict to Lewis’ case. Or, ultimately, also punishing Verstappen.

Frederico Monteiro’s video sent to Gabriel Curty and BIG PRIZE turned F1 Friday into Interlagos, it has to mess with Saturday morning and tends to mess with the rest of the São Paulo GP. Things that happen with Hamilton and Verstappen on sprint race weekends. Things that only happen in Brazil. Things that could simply change the course of the incredible 2021 season title.

