View a graphical comparison of the Elden Ring test on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5

The ElAnalistaDeBits channel released a graphical comparison of the closed network test of Elden Ring on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5.
See a summary below.
Resolution and Frame Rate per Second
- PS4: 1080p 30fps
- PS4 Pro: 1800p ~35fps
- PS5: 2160p ~45fps / 2160p dynamic (1620p most common) ~60fps
Technical Summary
- The PS5 offers two display modes. Quality mode locks the resolution to 2160p and increases the quality of shadows.
- The different shades of color and light between versions are due to the constant and random change of weather. They all use the same overall hue.
- On PS5 there is a greater amount of vegetation. However, it does not react to our passage on any platform.
- Shadows on PS5 have higher resolution in quality mode and their draw distance is longer.
- Frame rate is unlocked on PS4 Pro and PS5.
- The PS5’s FPS mode doesn’t achieve a constant 60fps. Maybe that will change in the final version.
- The draw distance (except for shadows) looks the same on all 3 platforms.
- Texturing is the same on all 3 consoles, at least in the tested areas.
- All 3 platforms use similar quality SSR reflections. The PS5 will be compatible with Ray Tracing after launch.
- Loading time is 3-4 times faster on PS5.