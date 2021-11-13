View a graphical comparison of the Elden Ring test on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5

The ElAnalistaDeBits channel released a graphical comparison of the closed network test of Elden Ring on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5.

See a summary below.

Resolution and Frame Rate per Second

  • PS4: 1080p 30fps
  • PS4 Pro: 1800p ~35fps
  • PS5: 2160p ~45fps / 2160p dynamic (1620p most common) ~60fps

Technical Summary

  • The PS5 offers two display modes. Quality mode locks the resolution to 2160p and increases the quality of shadows.
  • The different shades of color and light between versions are due to the constant and random change of weather. They all use the same overall hue.
  • On PS5 there is a greater amount of vegetation. However, it does not react to our passage on any platform.
  • Shadows on PS5 have higher resolution in quality mode and their draw distance is longer.
  • Frame rate is unlocked on PS4 Pro and PS5.
  • The PS5’s FPS mode doesn’t achieve a constant 60fps. Maybe that will change in the final version.
  • The draw distance (except for shadows) looks the same on all 3 platforms.
  • Texturing is the same on all 3 consoles, at least in the tested areas.
  • All 3 platforms use similar quality SSR reflections. The PS5 will be compatible with Ray Tracing after launch.
  • Loading time is 3-4 times faster on PS5.