View a graphical comparison of the Elden Ring test on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

The ElAnalistaDeBits channel released a graphical comparison of the closed network test of Elden Ring on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5.

See a summary below.

Resolution and Frame Rate per Second

PS4: 1080p 30fps

PS4 Pro: 1800p ~35fps

PS5: 2160p ~45fps / 2160p dynamic (1620p most common) ~60fps

Technical Summary