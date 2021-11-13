Viih Tube reports robbery in São Paulo apartment

Viih Tube, one of the highlights of Big Brother Brasil 21, used his Instagram stories this Friday (12), to share an unusual situation with his fans and followers. The influencer said she was a victim of theft, during the renovation of the apartment.

The artist said that she had several items stolen from her apartment in São Paulo, such as cameras and lenses, during the period of the pandemic, a time that was confined to the reality show.

“My house was under construction for a year, and it was a year of pandemic and a part where I was confined at the BBB and a lot going on out here. It was very difficult for my family to manage and there was a place here that had my things and someone from the construction site stole it. All my equipment, camera, lenses, lighting, microphone was stolen.” said.

And he continued: “My partners in my work, I really, really trust them. But there were some moments, when other companies came to visit the place and make a budget. And they were in a place that was closed, but they broke down the door and I wasn’t here, I was confined. So I’ll never know who it was, my construction team, I know it wasn’t, but there were days with ten teams of different things at the same time here, so I won’t know who it was and there were still no cameras, today there is”, he said.

Break up

Recently, Viih Tube opened up about the breakup of his relationship with Bruno Magri and said that he always quickly gets over breakups.

“You guys ask me that a lot and always tell me I get over it too quickly. And I think so too. I deal very well with this and even with my exes I see it as cycles that end and that’s okay. It’s nobody’s fault. And what helps me to overcome is thinking about the future, if in the long run you know that person is not the one that would work with you in the future, then you already know what to do”, she said in Instagram stories.

“Another tip is: finished, now respect what you are feeling! If you want to cry for days, cry. If you want to go out with friends, leave. If you want to meet someone else, meet them. Don’t invalidate your feelings and don’t do something just to get your ex’s attention, or to pretend to yourself that you’re fine! It’s normal to hurt at first, but if you respect yourself, with what you really want to do, it’s gone and everything goes back to normal.“, finished.

