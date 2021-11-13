Vitória x Cruzeiro: Luxemburg has Marco Antônio’s return, but Bruno José is out | cruise

Breathing a sigh of relief in the Brazilian Series B, Vanderlei Luxemburgo listed 23 players for Cruzeiro’s match against Vitória, on Sunday, at 7pm, in Barradão, for the 36th round. The main news is Marco Antônio, absent in the last four rounds, due to foot pain.

Among the absences, Bruno José stands out because of a discomfort in his right ankle. Rafael Sobis does not travel either. He announced his retirement after the duel with Brusque, but trained normally on Thursday, but is suspended against Vitória. The tendency is that he will only enter the field against Náutico, in the last round, when there should be a farewell organized by Cruzeiro and the fans.

Marcelo Moreno, with the Bolivian team, and Adriano, suspended for the third yellow card, are also off the list. Raúl Cáceres, who hasn’t played for over a month and was not taken to the duels with Londrina and Brusque by choice, is on the list of related.

1 of 2 Marco Antônio becomes available again — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Marco Antônio is available again — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Among the holders of the last game, only Adriano is not available. Flávio is one of the replacement options, but there is also the possibility of Norberto entering the position of the young defensive midfielder, with Rômulo being transferred to midfield.

A likely cruise has: Fabius; Norberto (Flávio), Rhodolfo, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto; Lucas Ventura, Rômulo and Giovanni; Vitor Leque, Wellington Nem and Thiago

It is noteworthy that Cruzeiro is already guaranteed in Serie B and no longer fights for access. Thus, Vanderlei Luxemburgo can use the last three rounds to carry out experiments on the team aiming at 2022. The coach does not have a guaranteed stay at Toca da Raposa.